Get to Know Your Neighbor
Penny Isenbart loves learning and she loves sharing what she has learned. As assistant principal and instructional coach at Stratton Schools, she gets to do both of those things, all while helping students move forward with the same goal. “Education seemed to be a place that I could do both...
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
Area Class 1A Girls Basketball Roundup
The regular season for basketball has rounded the halfway mark and is heading toward the finish line. The area 1A girls teams are still working to improve their postseason possibilities, and the next few weeks will be crammed full of action. Stratton Lady Eagles. Matching Idalia as the hottest 1A...
