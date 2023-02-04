Read full article on original website
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: College Basketball Player Slaps Fan During Game
Normally, there aren’t much fireworks in a game between a pair of Ohio Valley Conference squads who each have 7-16 records. But college basketball always finds a way to deliver, even in a game such as this. Late in the first half during the Eastern Illinois vs. Lindenwood game...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Lafayette vs. Holy Cross odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model
The Holy Cross Crusaders will try to get back on track when they face the Lafayette Leopards on Monday night. Holy Cross has lost three of its last four games, falling to Navy in an 86-68 final on Saturday. Lafayette is riding a three-game losing streak following a 66-64 setback against Lehigh its last time out.
NC State at Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
NC State at Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7. Record: NC State (19-5), Virginia (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Underrated NBA Talent
As it relates to NBA Draft talent, what is the top college basketball matchup of the week?
KenPom drops Florida basketball after road loss at Wildcats
The high following Florida basketball’s midweek upset victory over the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers did not last long as the Kentucky Wildcats snuffed the Orange and Blue inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night, 72-67, in a game that some of the Gators’ bad habits once again reared their ugly heads. Colin Castleton was a beast for the visitors, leading all players with 25 points, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a poor start and some uncharacteristically shaky defense.
Duke vs. North Carolina: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The Blue Devils play host to the Tar Heels in college basketball's best rivalry. The first meeting of the season between Duke and North Carolina delivered an action-packed first half as the Blue Devils took a 33-32 lead into the halftime break after trailing by seven earlier in the early minutes. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 10 points while Tyrese Proctor added nine for the Blue Devils, who thrived in transition with a 16-0 edge in fast break points.
College basketball rankings, grades: North Carolina gets 'D', Saint Mary's earns 'A+' on weekly report card
It's that time of week again where we hand out grades and assess the report card for some of college basketball's best and worst teams for the week that was. Pull up a chair, kids, class is in session. I was a kind teacher this week once again, liberally handing...
