Baton Rouge, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
College Football News

NC State at Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

NC State at Virginia prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, February 7. Record: NC State (19-5), Virginia (17-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

KenPom drops Florida basketball after road loss at Wildcats

The high following Florida basketball’s midweek upset victory over the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers did not last long as the Kentucky Wildcats snuffed the Orange and Blue inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night, 72-67, in a game that some of the Gators’ bad habits once again reared their ugly heads. Colin Castleton was a beast for the visitors, leading all players with 25 points, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a poor start and some uncharacteristically shaky defense.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Duke vs. North Carolina: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

The Blue Devils play host to the Tar Heels in college basketball's best rivalry. The first meeting of the season between Duke and North Carolina delivered an action-packed first half as the Blue Devils took a 33-32 lead into the halftime break after trailing by seven earlier in the early minutes. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 10 points while Tyrese Proctor added nine for the Blue Devils, who thrived in transition with a 16-0 edge in fast break points.
DURHAM, NC

