LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 4, as KU welcomes conference-leader No. 24 Texas to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brenda VanLengen and Niccolly Wuellner on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO