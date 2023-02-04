ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Texas Uses Second Half Rally to Upend K-State, 69-66

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 10/9 Texas rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit with an impressive second-half effort, as the Longhorns handed No. 7/6 Kansas State its first home loss of the season with a 69-66 win on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State...
AUSTIN, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: K-State faces Texas Tech on Sunday in Lubbock

MANHATTAN, Kansas - K-State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) returns to the road on Sunday, as the Wildcats visit Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6). Tip-off at United Supermarkets Arena is set for 1 p.m. • Sunday's game airs on ESPNU, as Tyler Denning (play-by-play) and Andrea Lloyd (analyst)...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Jayhawks at Home Saturday to Face Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are set for a pivotal Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 4, as KU welcomes conference-leader No. 24 Texas to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Brenda VanLengen and Niccolly Wuellner on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Kansas plays at Iowa State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-4, 6-3) will play against its sixth ranked opponent in its last seven games when the Jayhawks play at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. The game from Hilton Coliseum will begin at 11 a.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla on the call.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1

TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

