Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
Former All-Pro Running Back Makes Bold Daniel Jones Prediction
Former Giants star running back Tiki Barber may have had his doubts about Eli Manning in the later part of his career but he seems to be a big believer in Daniel Jones. Appearing on WFAN, New York's all-time leading rusher predicted that the young QB is going to be the "best quarterback in the NFC ...
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Out For The Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will be short at least one wide receiver for Super Bowl LVII. The team has placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve while also activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Hardman suffered a hip injury earlier in the season and played through it during the AFC ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Breaking: Tom Brady Announces His Decision On Broadcasting
Now that he's retired, Tom Brady has a comfy, second career waiting for him in the FOX NFL broadcast booth. But will he be returning to NFL Sundays this year? Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd today, Brady revealed his plan for broadcasting. He told Cowherd that he'll be starting with FOX in ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Hendon Hooker Announcement
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 college football season and now it looks like he's rising up the draft boards. According to Bradon Deacon of NFL Rookie Watch, "Many NFL scouts reportedly believe that Hendon Hooker could 'follow in the footsteps' of Dak ...
NFL World Reacts To Geno Smith's Announcement
What a story Geno Smith was in 2022. Nine years after being labeled a draft bust when the Jets selected him in the second round, a 32-year-old Geno was able to lead a Seahawks team that many believed would be an afterthought into the playoffs. Earning Pro Bowl honors and a Comeback Player of the ...
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral
The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future. With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
