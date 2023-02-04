Read full article on original website
Related
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo brings new users outstanding Super Bowl offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is setting the stage for the Super Bowl this weekend. New players who sign up...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: super $200 bonus bets offer this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on Super Bowl 57 with the best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. If you have yet to sign up for...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: get $200 bet credits now for Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, new Ohio customers can click here to turn any $1 bet on...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: how to get early $1,000 Super Bowl bet offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for the Super Bowl is here. Set the stage for the big game by...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: get $3,000 no sweat Super Bowl bet all week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best way to bet on Super Bowl 57 is with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Instead of taking...
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Super Bowl 57 DraftKings promo code: Win or lose, get $200 bonus on any Eagles vs. Chiefs bet
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Eagles and Chiefs are facing off in the Super Bowl, and our DraftKings promo code is offering a multi-part bonus worth up...
NFL Pro Bowl Games 2023 flag football and skills competition: Watch free live streams (2/5/23)
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games from Las Vegas wrap up on Sunday with the conclusion of the skills competition and the first no-contact flag football game between the best of the AFC and NFC. The day starts at 3 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream...
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
With sports betting legal in Arizona, Super Bowl 57 could be record-setter for wagers
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this article gave an incorrect date reference for the Super Bowl. Nothing comes close to the Super Bowl when it comes to the single sporting event that generates the most bets in the United States. Super Bowl 57 is in line to set a record...
What Fun Super Bowl Props Can You Actually Bet? Halftime Show? National Anthem?
See the list of exotic Super Bowl prop bets to bet for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, including Rihanna halftime show props, coin toss props & more.
Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu
Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.
Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
Super Bowl prop betting increases in popularity
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
Scorching Cavs overwhelm Wizards, 114-91, for first successful road trip of season
WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl time: How to watch, date, TV channel, location of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
We are less than one week away from the most exciting game of the NFL season. Each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States, and for good reason. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
Washington Examiner
Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle.
Which Senior Bowl stars could fit well with the Bengals? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The future is now in Cincinnati. Longtime Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 12 seasons, officially marking the near end of an era that includes players from his 2011 draft class retiring, including future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt.
Does Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming have Terry McLaurin upside? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “What are the chances Julian Fleming can become a starter in...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0