Bet365 Ohio bonus code: get $200 bet credits now for Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, new Ohio customers can click here to turn any $1 bet on...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Travis and Jason Kelce, brothers and Super Bowl opponents, are still ‘Cleveland Heights through and through’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mike Jones will spend some time this week digging through his closet. In 2017 when the Eagles played the Chiefs in Kansas City, Jones, the former Cleveland Heights High School football coach and current physical education teacher, made the trip to watch two of his former players, Travis and Jason Kelce, play against each other at Arrowhead Stadium. The brothers put together a shirt for their old coach for that matchup, representing Jason’s No. 62 Eagles jersey and Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey.
Super Bowl prop betting increases in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly […]
Scorching Cavs overwhelm Wizards, 114-91, for first successful road trip of season

WASHINGTON -- Finally. After seven failed attempts, the Cavs have their first winning road trip of the season, overwhelming the flailing Washington Wizards on Monday night, 114-91. It’s Cleveland’s third straight victory and its first time winning back-to-back road games since early November. The Wizards have lost three in a row and could make roster changes ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline as they have tumbled to 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle.
