KTBS
In-house child ID kits delivered to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies on Monday distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow parents to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for their child that can be given to law enforcement in an emergency. Kindergarten teachers will distribute the kits once received.
KTBS
Public meeting Wednesday on Caddo Commission redistricting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information to citizens on the redistricting process. Data Center, LLC has developed a redistricting map for public input and and for parish commission consideration and approval. “We encourage all citizens to...
KTBS
Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
KTBS
Black History Month parade set Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas - The first Black History Month parade is happening in downtown Marshall this month. The parade is at noon on Feb. 18 and the theme is Black Resistance. This parade is to recognize the way Black people have resisted discrimination, prejudice, and oppression throughout history. The parade will...
KTBS
James Weldon Johnson
SHREVEPORT, La. - James Weldon Johnson wrote these words in a poem that later became the Black national anthem. "Lift every voice and sing. 'Til earth and heaven ring." Johnson was an author, an activist, a lawyer, and a diplomat. He also served as an executive secretary of the NAACP...
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
KTBS
Firefighters battle cancer, leading cause of death
SHREVEPORT, LA.-- Cancer is killing firefighters. It's the No. 1 line of duty death among their ranks. The Shreveport Fire Department just lost a member in January to the horrible disease. Cancer took the lives of Shreveport Fire Department captains Ralph Parker in 2021 and Wynn Hutto earlier this month.
KTBS
Rain returns by the middle of the week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker was over the Great Basin as of early Monday evening. This system is forecast to bring more rain to the ArkLaTex from Tuesday into Wednesday evening. Amounts are projected to be much less than last week's deluge. There is a Marginal Risk of...
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Black History Month this February and recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans both locally and nationally. Library programs throughout Caddo Parish will highlight the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” as well as educate and entertain library patrons with little known facts, arts and crafts, movie screenings, workshops and more. Black History Month programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.
KTBS
Linwood Avenue reopening after rising water
SHREVEPORT, La. - A portion of Linwood Avenue that was closed due to rising water levels is set to reopen Monday morning. The section that has been closed is south of Barron Road at the Caddo Parish/DeSoto Parish line. It will reopen to traffic beginning at 6 a.m.
KTBS
Caddo deputies search for Oil City man reported missing
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for an elderly Oil City man who has been reported missing by his family. Alfred Blankenship, 80, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 200 block of N. Ardis Avenue. His family reported him missing at 3:41 p.m. Sunday.
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
KTBS
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
KTBS
Give a Rosebush this Valentine’s Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Valentine’s Day is synonymous with giving roses. But why not give a rose bush this year, plant it with your loved one and be there when it blooms? The American Rose Society encourages you to give a rosebush this Valentine’s day instead of a bouquet of roses. The American Rose Society is here to help you grow better roses!
