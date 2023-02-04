Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
🏀 WBB: Shockers drop second straight with loss to Memphis
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State's offensive woes continued for a second straight game, as the Shockers dropped a 70-60 contest to Memphis Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (13-10, 3-7) made a season-low 18 field goals and shot 32 percent overall. Jane Asinde collected her eighth double-double...
🏀 MBB: Shockers roll over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. -- Wichita State used another big first half to secure its third straight road victory, this time taking down Tulsa, 86-75 on Sunday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 19 points and Craig Porter Jr. added 10 rebounds and seven assists for WSU...
radionwtn.com
Tornado Teams Bring Wins Back From Memphis
Union City, Tenn.–An eight-day winter weather break was seemingly just what Union City needed. The Tornado teams came home from Memphis Saturday with a pair of much-needed victories – the Lady Tornadoes rolling to a 65-44 triumph over St. Benedict before the boys held on for a thrilling 49-48 triumph in the nightcap.
🏀 Dragon women take on Butler Saturday
The last time the Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team met the Butler Grizzlies, the Blue Dragon offense was in a slump. The rematch with the 21st-ranked Grizzlies comes with the Blue Dragons riding a nine-game streak of scoring 70 or more points the winning 8 of the last 9 games played.
🏀 MBB: Dragons ice cold from three against No. 23 Grizzlies
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The three-ball was just not there Saturday night for the Blue Dragons (15-9, 9-9) against No. 23 Butler (19-5, 13-5). Hutchinson (averaging nearly 13 made threes per game over the last eight contests) made one three-pointer in the first half of play on 18 attempts. In...
1350kman.com
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
Wichita boxing coach fights for youth
A local boxing coach is teaching the younger generation to get their mind right now to help with obstacles in the future.
🏀 Salthawk Basketball teams sweep Salina South
SALINA, Kan.—Both Hutchinson Salthawk basketball teams traveled to Salina and came away with wins on Friday night with the Salthawk girls sliding past the Salina South Cougars 33 to 20 and the boys taking the nightcap game 66 to 40. GIRLS RECAP. While it wasn't pretty, the Salthawk girls...
👟 Women T&F: Larson qualifies for nationals at Washburn Day 1
TOPEKA - Hutchinson Community College freshman distance runner Serenity Larson earned her first career national qualification on Friday on Day 1 of the Washburn Open at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. The freshman from Dodge City finished sixth in the 5,000 meters with a national-qualifying time of 18 minutes,...
WIBW
Officials make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officials have come together to denounce the actions of the Memphis Police Department and make clear that police brutality will not be accepted in the Sunflower State. The day after the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., Kansas law enforcement agencies came...
Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
Goss: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
Hilst diagnosed with ALS, family and friends raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
Cherry Road Media to combine two McPherson papers
MCPHERSON, Kan. — CherryRoad Media has acquired the McPherson News Ledger and will integrate this publication into the historic McPherson Sentinel. "The paper has been around there so long," said Editor Jeff Gulley. "It's in an area where there's not a whole lot else that can cover it. It's a great, great town. Great sports in the schools and the colleges. There's just a lot going for McPherson."
Kidron Bethel to hold dedication Feb. 16
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Kidron Bethel Village, a life plan campus of Bluestem Communities, will celebrate new and renovated spaces with a dedication event for its Live Forward project at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A short program and dedication ceremony will kick off the event with self-guided tours of the building to follow.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar face in Memphis politics announced Monday he is joining the crowded field running for Memphis mayor this year. “We need proven leadership,” said Willie Herenton in a video on his Facebook page. Herenton, 82, previously served as Memphis mayor from 1992 until he stepped down after five re-elections in 2009. […]
Momentum continues for Heartland Flyer project
TOPEKA – According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, On Monday, Jan. 30, State Sen. Carolyn McGinn hosted the annual Kansas Passenger Rail Coalition meeting in Topeka. The event was attended by legislators, local government officials, and subject matter experts. Presenters and guest speakers included...
HCTEA classes receive Rod Run scholarships
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — February is National Career & Technical Education Month. Two classes from the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy were scholarship beneficiaries of $2000 with proceeds from The Downtown Hutch Rod Run this year. The Rod Run thanked the program for help judging during the event.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0