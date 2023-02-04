Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
EW.com
Frasier revival will bring Kelsey Grammer back to Boston (and maybe a certain bar)
Frasier is going back to where it all began. Paramount+ announced Wednesday that its revival of the Emmy-winning sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the snobby yet goodhearted psychiatrist Frasier Crane will move the action from Seattle back to Boston — the city where the character was first introduced on Cheers.
‘Saturday Night Live’: Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits
Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, joining Pedro Pascal for a sketch that poked fun at the younger generation for their online habits. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live‘: Pedro Pascal Spoofs ’The Last Of Us’ In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump In the sketch, Pascal plays a high school teacher named Mr. Ben, who is giving a presentation about technology use to his students. He tells the students there’s...
Dave Chappelle Talks Being ‘Upset’ After Gig Was Canceled Due To Transgender Jokes
Dave Chappelle has addressed the backlash he’s received due to his jokes about the transgender community, taking to his The Midnight Miracle podcast to clear the air. Deadline reports that the comedian spoke about his canceled July 2022 comedy show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, which was moved to Vasrity Theater nearby. Chappelle responded to the venue switch, describing himself as being “mad” and “upset” at the time. First Avenue explained its decision, stating it wanted to produce a “safe space” for its patrons. More from VIBE.comChance The Rapper Defends Dave Chappelle's "Gay Jokes" Comment In GhanaThe World Boxing Council Creates...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Clayton News Daily
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's Partners Had Very Different Reactions to 'The Last of Us'
Nick Offerman's turn as softened survivalist Bill in The Last of Us has been hailed as one of the greatest television episodes of all time—and he has his wife to thank. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Offerman revealed that he wasn't completely expecting the warm reception of his onscreen relationship with Murray Bartlett's Frank.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened
He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Trevor Noah Jokes AWOL Beyoncé Was Stuck in Traffic For Record-Tying Grammy Win
And the Grammy goes to… Beyoncé, who was noticeably absent as it was announced that she’d won her third award of the night—and the 31st of her career. Though the 41-year-old musician materialized after a commercial break to accept her statuette, host Trevor Noah initially joked that she was stuck in traffic. But “for real,” Noah promised the crowd, “Beyoncé is on her way.” Beyoncé’s Best R&B Song victory for “Cuff It” victory ties her with the conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated musician in the show’s history. Her 29th and 30th awards had previously been for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She could still overtake Solti after being nominated for nine total Grammys Sunday, a handful of which have yet to be handed out—including the categories for song, record, and album of the year. “The queen is officially in,” Noah said after the break, introducing her. “Ladies and gentlemen: Beyoncé Knowles.”Read it at The New York Times
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
EW.com
King of the Hill gets reboot at Hulu from original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
Hank isn't gonna know whether to laugh or vomit about this news. On Tuesday, Hulu announced a series order for a revival of the iconic animated hit King of the Hill. The series, which hails from 20th Television Animation, will be created and executive produced by original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, as well as incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson.
Tom Arnold Recalls Staging Intervention for Chris Farley Before Overdose: 'He Did His Best'
“I told him early on, ‘You can’t be super fat and do drugs, that’s death,'” Tom Arnold said of his friend and SNL star Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 Tom Arnold is reflecting on his friendship with Chris Farley, and what actions he took as the late Saturday Night Live star's sober sponsor. In a recent interview with PageSix, Arnold, 63, opened up about his struggle to get Farley the help he needed, discussing his friend's cocaine and heroin addictions. "I told him early on,...
EW.com
Watch first Survivor 44 premiere footage: 'I'll grab your puke bag'
The official Survivor 44 cast list has been revealed, along with fancy contestant photos and bios. But that's not enough! We want more! And now we have it. At today's CBS Winter 2023 Virtual Press Junket, the network aired an eight-minute clip from the upcoming two-hour Survivor 44 season premiere on March 1, complete with an introduction from host Jeff Probst. "We have a great group of players that are entertaining, they're dynamic, they're funny," Probst told the media in a video. "I think you're going to be very engaged with them this season. And the first episode… is packed. Part of it with stuff that we expected because it's part of the game design that we lay out. Part of it, very unexpected, because that's what happens when you do an unscripted show like this and you turn it over to 18 people to go play. You just don't know what's going to happen."
Interview: Jim Gaffigan tapes his Netflix special this weekend in Tampa, where he lived for a year after college
Mr. Universe shares his favorite local restaurants, and more, before filming four shows at the Straz Center
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
msn.com
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
2023 Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ could become 7th comedy series ever to win for first 3 seasons
Heads up, stats nerds: If “Ted Lasso” wins Best Comedy Series for Season 3 at the upcoming 2023 Emmys after previously claiming trophies for Seasons 1 and 2, it will join a list of just six other laffers that have accomplished this rare feat. The most recent time this happened was for ABC’s family mockumentary “Modern Family,” which actually prevailed for its first five seasons on the air (2010-14). Before that was “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73)...
