The official Survivor 44 cast list has been revealed, along with fancy contestant photos and bios. But that's not enough! We want more! And now we have it. At today's CBS Winter 2023 Virtual Press Junket, the network aired an eight-minute clip from the upcoming two-hour Survivor 44 season premiere on March 1, complete with an introduction from host Jeff Probst. "We have a great group of players that are entertaining, they're dynamic, they're funny," Probst told the media in a video. "I think you're going to be very engaged with them this season. And the first episode… is packed. Part of it with stuff that we expected because it's part of the game design that we lay out. Part of it, very unexpected, because that's what happens when you do an unscripted show like this and you turn it over to 18 people to go play. You just don't know what's going to happen."

6 DAYS AGO