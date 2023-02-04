Read full article on original website
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
theharlemvalleynews.net
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident
VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies
Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
Poughkeepsie police: Suspect arrested in January assault case
Officers found that a female victim attempted to break up a fight between two people and suffered a serious cut and other significant injuries.
Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say
Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York
The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant
Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
