Kingston, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest

A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Liberty following stabbing incident

VILLAGE OF LIBERTY – Two men, ages 17 and 41, both from Liberty, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man late Sunday afternoon. The victim, a 45-year-old man, sustained two apparent stab wounds and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla following the 5:45 p.m. incident.
LIBERTY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Attacks 2 Others In Wallkill Fight, Police Say

A woman from the area was charged for allegedly attacking two people with a hammer during a fight between neighbors. The incident took place in Orange County around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the town of Wallkill. State Police responded to a home on Maple Fields Drive in Wallkill...
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies

Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Suffern Shop Raided For Selling Cannabis To Minors, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after a raid of a Hudson Valley business that police say was selling cannabis to minors. Over the last several weeks in Rockland County, the Suffern Police Department said it began receiving information regarding a specific “smoke shop” in the downtown business area that was engaged in selling marijuana to juveniles.
SUFFERN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant

Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
