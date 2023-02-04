He began brilliantly and his ending wasn’t too shabby, either. Leading from start-to-finish after opening with a seven-under-par 63, Abraham Ancer claimed the title and a check for $1 million at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International. Closing with a 68 in which he dropped only one shot, the 31-year-old Mexican’s 19-under 261 total was two strokes better than runner-up Cameron Young in what felt like a one-on-one showdown between the LIV Golf regular and the reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year. Australia’s Lucas Herbert was third, four shots behind the champion and one ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana.

1 DAY AGO