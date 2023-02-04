The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team saw two top-five finishers at the Badger Conference Tournament at Milton High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the team took 13th with 67.5 points. Xavier Denman finished fifth at 126 with a 6-3 decision win over Damien Ortega in the fifth-place match. Denman went 3-2 with a pinfall win, a major decision and a decision. Joel Karls also took fifth at 152, winning a...

