Saturday Scoreboard – Feburary 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here: MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SDSU 90, NDSU 85UND 86, USD 72 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 82, NDSU 54UND 83, USD 66 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLBeresford 63, Alcester-Hudson 46 Brandon Valley 51, Rapid City Stevens 43 Brookings 59, Douglas 27 Burke 62, […]
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield wrestling rolls to Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament title
MERRILL – Marshfield won five individual titles and had three runner-ups as it captured the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Merrill High School. The Tigers racked up 238.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Wisconsin Rapids (172.5). Combined with an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule, Marshfield...
Joel Karls and Xavier Denman fifth at conference; Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling 13th as a team
The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling team saw two top-five finishers at the Badger Conference Tournament at Milton High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the team took 13th with 67.5 points. Xavier Denman finished fifth at 126 with a 6-3 decision win over Damien Ortega in the fifth-place match. Denman went 3-2 with a pinfall win, a major decision and a decision. Joel Karls also took fifth at 152, winning a...
Warrior wrap-up (2-4): Anderegg leads swimmers at conference meet; boys hockey tops Spooner
Adam Anderegg led the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team at Saturday's Big Rivers championship meet in Chippewa Falls. The Rice Lake junior was third in the 50-yard freestyle as he touched the wall in 23.13 seconds. Rice Lake also got top-five finishes from its 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay and Carson Donze in diving. The 400 relay took fourth as Dominic Hernandez, Brandon Mincoff, Luke Watrud and...
