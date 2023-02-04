Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
There is something so refreshing about starting the week off with concerts coming to the city! With a great mix of national and local talent, you can’t go wrong with any of these shows. Carrie Underwood. She was crowned the winner on the fourth season of American Idol and...
In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one
Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
discoveratlanta.com
Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta
Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
Friends, family, and community come together to celebrate Hank Aaron’s 89th birthday
Sunday would have been his 89th birthday.
adventuresinatlanta.com
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST
Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
atlantanewsfirst.com
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023
On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
Popular Atlanta lounge co-owner shot dead was beloved family man, leaves behind wife and 4 kids
ATLANTA — We're learning more about the nightclub co-owner who was gunned down early Saturday morning. The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed as Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge in West Midtown with his brother. Atlanta Police told 11Alive someone who was at...
Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady
ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to...
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
Co-owner of popular Atlanta lounge killed in shooting at his nightclub, police say
ATLANTA — The co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge is dead after he was shot and killed at his nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim was identified as Michael Gidewon, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner. His age has not yet been released. A security...
Why Do Left-Wing Protesters Keep Getting Killed by Police?
On Jan. 18, a small army of Georgia state troopers entered Atlanta’s Weelaunee forest, long guns drawn, to end a months-long occupation by a group of “forest defenders”—and to clear the way for the urban warfare training camp known as “Cop City.” Within minutes, an indigenous protester was dead, felled by a police bullet. Law enforcement sources claim the officer acted in self-defense, but witnesses say the deceased was unarmed.It’s too soon to know what exactly went down, but however the facts shake out, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán joins a growing list of left-wing dissidents killed by police at (or...
Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years
Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Authorities clearing Atlanta training center site, construction looms
Law enforcement was out en masse Monday morning at the site of Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center, clearin...
Comments / 0