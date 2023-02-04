ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

There is something so refreshing about starting the week off with concerts coming to the city! With a great mix of national and local talent, you can’t go wrong with any of these shows. Carrie Underwood. She was crowned the winner on the fourth season of American Idol and...
In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one

Doug Elliott, a retired higher-ed executive, sits down to breakfast every morning with a coffee, perhaps some cereal, and Kim Kardashian’s boobs in his face. The billboard sits across from his apartment downtown. It’s one of several new billboards that have been erected in the Arts & Entertainment Atlanta district—an initiative, approved by the city in 2017, to “awaken” downtown by introducing outdoor media displays by local artists as well as advertisers. The post In downtown Atlanta, a billboard flashed residents in more ways than one appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Outside-The-Box Valentine’s Day Ideas in Atlanta

Yes, we love a candlelit dinner, roses and chocolates, but not necessarily the cost. You can’t put a price on love, but even on Valentine’s Day, it’s nice to have romance without the big bill. Here are a few ideas for romantic Valentine’s Day activities that are a little different than the big name Valentine’s Day events in Atlanta.
Late Georgia rapper Takeoff to be honored at 2023 Grammy Awards

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Late Atlanta-based rapper Takeoff is set to be honored posthumously at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum super rap trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
35TH ANNUAL STEAMHOUSE LOUNGE OYSTERFEST

Atlanta’s Original Oysterfest Returns to Midtown for Two Days of Live Music, Cold Brews, Fresh Seafood and More Tickets Now Available; Benefiting Atlanta Leadership Club and Shells to Shore. Get ready for a shucking good time as the original Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns to Midtown Atlanta for its 35th...
HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands held at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands was held Saturday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The annual event draws thousands in Atlanta and features several HBCUs across the United States. Several HBCU bands performed, including the Mighty Marching Hornets from Alabama...
Georgia native, Hip Hop icon Big Boi celebrates 48th birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Hip Hop icon and Georgia native Big Boi celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday, we take a look at his astronomical impact on the Atlanta community, culture, and music. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, is one-half of the Grammy award-winning...
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue

I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
ATLANTA BRUNCH FESTIVAL 2023

On Saturday, March 4th and Saturday, March 11 at Atlantic Station. Atlanta loves brunch, so we are putting together a festival to celebrate some of the best restaurants in the brunch game serving up tasting size portions of the brunch items they do best. We will also feature the brunch beverages we all love – Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Brunch Punch, beer, wine and seltzer. A full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon. We will also have live music with Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip. Brunch samples will be $4 each paid directly to each restaurant.
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
Why Do Left-Wing Protesters Keep Getting Killed by Police?

On Jan. 18, a small army of Georgia state troopers entered Atlanta’s Weelaunee forest, long guns drawn, to end a months-long occupation by a group of “forest defenders”—and to clear the way for the urban warfare training camp known as “Cop City.” Within minutes, an indigenous protester was dead, felled by a police bullet. Law enforcement sources claim the officer acted in self-defense, but witnesses say the deceased was unarmed.It’s too soon to know what exactly went down, but however the facts shake out, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán joins a growing list of left-wing dissidents killed by police at (or...
Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years

Each of MARTA’s 1,500-odd bus drivers has a unique badge number. The lower the number, the higher a driver’s seniority; a new recruit might be assigned, say, Badge #1480. That makes Coy Dumas Jr., Badge #1—who just celebrated 50 years behind the wheel—something of a transportation sensation. The post Meet the MARTA bus operator who has been driving for 50 years appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
