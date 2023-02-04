Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Will Biden sit down with Fox?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN on Tuesday will fulfill one press-engagement tradition when he sits down for a...
Transcript: 4 new members of Congress on "Face the Nation"
The following is a transcript of an interview with Reps. Robert Garcia, Mike Lawler, Summer Lee and Zach Nunn that aired Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, on "Face the Nation."MARGARET BRENNAN: Joining us now for a look at the new Congress, a group of freshmen House members, Congressman Robert Garcia is the president of the Democratic freshman class. He's from the state of California. Gentlemen next to him is New York Republican congressman, Mike Lawler. Congresswoman Summer Lee is a Democrat. And she is from the state of Pennsylvania. And Congressman Zach Nunn is Republican from Iowa.MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to...
Congressional centrists plot deal-cutting course in divided government
Despite a much tougher atmosphere with a GOP House, some senators are hoping against the odds that they can keep a streak of bipartisan action going.
POLITICO
Playbook: China deflates Biden’s SOTU swagger
THE WEEK AHEAD — Tomorrow: President JOE BIDEN’s State of the Union address … House Financial Services Committee hearing on the economic threat from China … House Oversight Committee hearing on the southwest border …Fed Chair JEROME POWELL speaks to the Economic Club of Washington …
POLITICO
Playbook: The White House’s new Medicare salvo
LATEST SANTOS WHOPPER — Rep. GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.) falsely claimed during his congressional campaign that he was a producer on the infamous Broadway musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark,” per Bloomberg’s Laura Davison. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — President JOE BIDEN and the White House are launching...
Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'
Charlamagne tha God sparred with former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross over whether President Biden was suffering from "dementia" and should run again in 2024.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss
The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.
Jeffries names Omar to Foreign Affairs Committee, setting up floor clash
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) named Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday, despite House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) vow to block her from sitting on the panel over past antisemitic comments.
Judge Jeanine: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant
Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gives her take on how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is responding to President Biden's classified documents mishap on "The Five."
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Comments / 0