ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Will Biden sit down with Fox?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN on Tuesday will fulfill one press-engagement tradition when he sits down for a...
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Transcript: 4 new members of Congress on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with Reps. Robert Garcia, Mike Lawler, Summer Lee and Zach Nunn that aired Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, on "Face the Nation."MARGARET BRENNAN:  Joining us now for a look at the new Congress, a group of freshmen House members, Congressman Robert Garcia is the president of the Democratic freshman class. He's from the state of California. Gentlemen next to him is New York Republican congressman, Mike Lawler. Congresswoman Summer Lee is a Democrat. And she is from the state of Pennsylvania. And Congressman Zach Nunn is Republican from Iowa.MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Playbook: China deflates Biden’s SOTU swagger

THE WEEK AHEAD — Tomorrow: President JOE BIDEN’s State of the Union address … House Financial Services Committee hearing on the economic threat from China … House Oversight Committee hearing on the southwest border …Fed Chair JEROME POWELL speaks to the Economic Club of Washington …
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Playbook: The White House’s new Medicare salvo

LATEST SANTOS WHOPPER — Rep. GEORGE SANTOS (R-N.Y.) falsely claimed during his congressional campaign that he was a producer on the infamous Broadway musical “Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark,” per Bloomberg’s Laura Davison. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — President JOE BIDEN and the White House are launching...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy