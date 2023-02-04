ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sandbagging? eBay seller claims to have sand where Tom Brady filmed retirement video

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 2 days ago

Skeptics will take this with a grain of sand -- and they should.

>> Read more trending news

We can’t make this up -- the sand where quarterback Tom Brady allegedly stood to make his retirement video is selling on eBay -- and the bidding has nearly reached $100,000.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time NFL MVP, announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday in a video he posted to social media. Brady, who made his footprint as one of the NFL’s greatest players during his 23-season career, announced his retirement while standing on a Florida beach, with condominiums in the background.

Someone claimed to bottle up sand from the exact spot on the beach where Brady stood and listed it on eBay , according to Bleacher Report . The inference is cute -- the sands of time had run out on Brady, who competed in 10 Super Bowls but suffered through his first losing season in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite reaching the playoffs.

The winning bidder will receive an 8-ounce Mason Jar bottled with sand, according to the listing , which has received 119 bids and was at $99,990 late Saturday.

Tom Brady: ‘I’m retiring for good’

According to the eBay listing, the opening price was $677 on Thursday, a figure that the lister claimed celebrated Brady’s career touchdown totals. However, Brady threw 649 regular-season touchdowns and 88 more in the playoffs , according to Pro-Football-Reference.com .

The latest verified top bid was placed at 11:57 a.m. EST on Saturday. There have been several retractions, but the nearly six-digit price is still intact. The top bidder right now has 41 feedback entries. The winning bidder will have to pay $4.90 for shipping and there are no returns accepted, according to the listing.

Tom Brady’s ‘final’ TD ball sells for $518K; then QB ‘unretires’

“Video proof of the sample being collected can be provided upon request as eBay does not allow video posts,” the seller wrote in its listing.

Too funny.

Verified Brady memorabilia has brought some high prices. The ball that was used for what was believed to be Brady’s final touchdown pass in January 2022 during the NFC playoffs sold for $518,628 including a buyer’s premium in a Lelands auction . However, the air went out of that sale when Brady decided to unretire 40 days after his original retirement announcement.

Deal reached to cancel $518K sale for Tom Brady’s ‘final’ TD football

Fortunately for Ron Firman, a Miami commercial real estate investor who was the winning bidder, a deal was struck with Lelands to void the sale.

As for this latest deal, there is still time to win the sand. Bidding ends less than an hour before kickoff for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 -- unless eBay pulls the listing.

Caveat emptor -- let the buyer beware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJC44_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU4gj_0kcVWGBo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SC9pP_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLBJE_0kcVWGBo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsEwM_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjPWy_0kcVWGBo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfaen_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K73fr_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Br4aq_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6sOr_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu4Ho_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb9si_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sT4Om_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awrTQ_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fxKe_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdSyz_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKIo7_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILhFI_0kcVWGBo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaT5T_0kcVWGBo00

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
FanSided

Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement

The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Richard Sherman Rips Proposed NFL Rule Change

Richard Sherman is not happy about a potential NFL rule change that might take effect this offseason. After NFL chief medical officer Allan Sills said the league will review whether or not to ban the hip-drop tackle this offseason, Sherman took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the suggestion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy