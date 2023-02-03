Read full article on original website
Related
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
Jenna Bush Hager believes her digital boundaries are keeping her kids from being overwhelmed by their electronics Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home. Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children. "I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the...
womansday.com
'Today' Fans Can’t Handle the Way Hoda Kotb Just Called Out Jenna Bush Hager on Live TV
When Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb get together on the Today show, a ton of laughs ensue. That said, even the NBC co-hosts can't help but call each other out when it comes to confusing matters of the heart. During a recent taping of their popular fourth hour daytime...
Hoda Kotb Bars Jenna Bush Hager From Live Segment Because Of Her Wardrobe
Television is usually a viewing experience to be watched sitting down. But for a recent episode of Today, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager had to get up and go, as one segment in particular focused on fitness. However, Hoda was quick to point out to Jenna she should sit this one out all because of her wardrobe.
Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush
Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts announces new career move after ‘months of work and anticipation’
AL ROKER's wife Deborah Roberts has announced a new career move with the debut of her new book after spending 'months of work' putting it together. Deborah took to her personal Instagram account to share the cover photo for her upcoming book of essays. The book, called Lessons Learned and...
Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas Are Keeping a Low Profile
Matt Lauer, 65, and girlfriend Shamin Abas, 53, are keeping their relationship low-profile. The pair were recently photographed while out together on a date night in New York City. "Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other. They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business...
Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months
While Matt Lauer has fallen from grace after being fired from Today, his relationship with girlfriend Shamin Abas seems to be improving after a rocky couple of months, RadarOnline.com has learned.Over the weekend, the couple stepped out together for a date night in New York City, as the former Today host, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, a black jacket, and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket, and heels.A source told People that, “Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other” and “they had a good solid...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Prevention
‘GMA’ Fans Flipped out After Michael Strahan Called out Steve Harvey on TikTok
Amid a schedule anchoring Good Morning America, hosting The $100,000 Pyramid and interviewing Prince Harry for his memoir Spare, Michael Strahan is busy. But he somehow found the time to call out a fellow game show host for a hilarious reason. In a video posted to TikTok in October 2022,...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Kelly Ripa warns Live producers ‘I need time off’ after she was ‘forced’ to work while sick
KELLY Ripa has warned producers that she wants "time off" after viewers worried she was "forced" to work when she was sick. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 52, left viewers concerned earlier this month when she co-hosted the show despite being ill and barely able to talk. One...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Popculture
'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals Short New Hairstyle: 'Chopped'
Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will look a little different to viewers this week after she got a new haircut. On Monday, Guthrie shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posts, detailing Today hairstylist Kelly O'Neill's process of cleaning up her hairdo. It looks like Guthrie will enjoy this new look more than some others she wanted to forget.
Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower
This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...
Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Incredibly Disappointing to People’ When She’s Not On Stage
Country star Carrie Underwood isn't the same person when she's on stage as when she's in the grocery store, and she thinks some people might find encounters with her in the wild "incredibly disappointing."
toofab.com
Portia de Rossi Shocks Ellen Degeneres with Vow Renewal -- Wearing Her 2008 Wedding Dress!
Kris Jenner officiated, as Ellen's jaw dropped. It may have been Portia de Rossi's birthday bash, but wife Ellen DeGeneres was the one who got the surprise of a lifetime at the event. On Thursday, the couple shared a video captured at Portia's b-day celebration this past Tuesday, showing de...
Comments / 0