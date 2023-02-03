ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'

Jenna Bush Hager believes her digital boundaries are keeping her kids from being overwhelmed by their electronics Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home. Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children. "I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the...
Footwear News

Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
RadarOnline

Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months

While Matt Lauer has fallen from grace after being fired from Today, his relationship with girlfriend Shamin Abas seems to be improving after a rocky couple of months, RadarOnline.com has learned.Over the weekend, the couple stepped out together for a date night in New York City, as the former Today host, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, a black jacket, and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top, jacket, and heels.A source told People that, “Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other” and “they had a good solid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Popculture

'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals Short New Hairstyle: 'Chopped'

Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will look a little different to viewers this week after she got a new haircut. On Monday, Guthrie shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posts, detailing Today hairstylist Kelly O'Neill's process of cleaning up her hairdo. It looks like Guthrie will enjoy this new look more than some others she wanted to forget.
Black Enterprise

Keke Palmer Shares Adorable Pictures and Videos of Baby Shower

This weekend, multi-talented Keke Palmer celebrated her coming child with partner Darius Jackson with a “Once Upon A Baby” themed baby shower. Palmer shared her baby shower with her many Instagram followers. The Akeelah and the Bee actress, donned a tan maxi dress, showing off her baby bump,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy