Morning Journal
Amherst Historical Society starts scholarship programs
Amherst Historical Society announced Feb. 3 it will offer its first scholarship program beginning in March. “We are pleased to announce that we have built a committee and will begin offering four $1,500 scholarships for students that help impact the community going forward,” said Sandy Kaiser, executive director of the Amherst Historical Society.
Morning Journal
Lorain County Urban League Young Professionals hosting Join Week
The Lorain County Urban League Young Professionals Chapter is hosting its Join Week to engage active and future members. YPs are between the ages of 21 and 40. “Whether you’re starting out in your career or becoming more established, it can be overwhelming,” said Chapter President Brittany Lovett. “It’s so important that we surround ourselves with people who want better and are doing better.”
Morning Journal
Lorain: Horizon Science Academy seniors model constructed spring designs
Horizon Science Academy of Lorain, 760 Tower Blvd., is encouraging students to find their creative side. Seniors in Marlene Nagy’s art class partnered to create their own spring and summer fashions and modeled them in a school-wide fashion show Feb. 6. “I’m so happy with the turnout,” Nagy said....
Morning Journal
Oberlin Heritage Center to host forums on improving organization
Oberlin Heritage Center wants to hear from residents on what the nonprofit can do better to improve the area it serves. The Heritage Center said in a news release that it is asking people what kinds of history interest them, what historic resources or workshops would be useful to them and what roles the organization can play in making Oberlin a better community.
Morning Journal
Apex Dermatology physician assistant appointed to the American Academy of Physician Associates House of Delegates
Apex Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center, 5940 Oak Point Road in Lorain, has announced the appointment of physician assistant Margaret (Maggie) McKernan, by the Society of Dermatology Physicians Assistants (SDPA), to the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) House of Delegates, according to a news release. McKernan will serve as...
Morning Journal
State Rep. Gayle Manning to chair Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education, receives more committee assignments
State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) has been appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as chair of the House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member of several other committees, according to a news release. “I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned...
Chardon Local Schools cafeteria monitor saves choking student
CHARDON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio cafeteria monitor is being credited as a lunch hero after her lifesaving actions in Chardon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Park Elementary cafeteria monitor...
Morning Journal
Lorain County Radio Control Club teaching the next generation
Marlin Linger has had a long-standing passion for model vehicles, and especially those are remote controlled. As the vice president of the Lorain County Remote Control Club (LCRC), Linger has taken up the honor of sharing that passion with people who are interested. An Air Force veteran, Linger has adored...
Morning Journal
NAMI of Lorain County to host a free yoga session Feb. 23
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Lorain County (NAMI) will host its first Health and Wellness event from 6-8 p.m., Feb. 23, at the Amy Levin Conference Center, located at 1165 North Ridge Road in Sheffield Township, according to a news release. The event will feature. , who will...
Morning Journal
Lorain Schools fine arts expansion garners statewide attention
Ohio’s arts and dance communities are keeping an eye on Lorain City Schools. That was the message district officials heard Feb. 2 during a visit from OhioDance Executive Director Jane D’Angelo, who toured the district on behalf of OhioDance and the Ohio Arts Council, with stops at Washington Elementary School, Gen. Johnnie Wilson Middle School and Lorain High School.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office earns ‘gold’ for training excellence
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training. The recognition for 2022 is from the Lexipol Connect Program, which began about 20 years ago in California and is growing nationwide. It is “the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants,” according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Elyria: Black Legacy Connection honors Corey Williams, plant manager for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.
Elyria native and Ford Motor Co. executive Corey Williams is choosing to plant positive seeds. Williams, plant manager, made history in 2022 when he launched the first F-150 battery electric truck in Ford’s history. “I have a really big organization and responsibility,” he said. “We depend on people to...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
News-Herald.com
Lake County SWCD receives funding to preserve farmland
Lake County Soil & Water Conservation District announced it has received funding from the Ohio Department of Agriculture to preserve farmland in Lake County for the 2023 funding round of the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program. The LAEPP pays farmland owners to voluntarily place an agricultural easement upon their farm...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Doctor at Akron Children's Hospital building powerful connection with patients
AKRON, Ohio — When 3News followed along with Dr. Christopher “Raffi” Najarian at Akron Children’s Hospital for a portion of his day, one thing became apparent quickly - he is a very busy physiatrist. Also known as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Dr. Najarian’s schedule...
News-Herald.com
Lake County JFS: Changes to SNAP, Medicaid programs forthcoming
For nearly three years, since a public health emergency was federally declared due to the pandemic, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid have been operating under altered federal regulations. However, with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of December, several...
