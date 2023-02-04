ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Camp Woodward to host fundraiser in support of State College skate park. What to know

By Courtney Benedetto
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcrhU_0kcVVBoO00

In support of building State College’s first public skate park, renowned action sports park Camp Woodward will host an open ride night fundraiser later this month.

Woodward PA will donate proceeds from its open ride night to the High Point Skatepark project, according to a release. The event will offer 150 spots to all action sports athletes for $39. Pre-registration for the Feb. 24 indoor ride night is encouraged at woodwardpa.com .

State College’s own professional skateboarder Jake Johnson said he’s calling in other local and professional skateboarders to show up in support of the project.

“I really hope the local kids in the community come to skate with some of the best,” Johnson said in the release.

High Point Skatepark will have a booth where community members can learn more about the $1.9 million project planned to replace a baseball field in High Point Park off of Whitehall Road in State College.

As of now, the volunteer committee for the new skate park is looking for just under $500,000 to reach its $1.5 million goal by March. If all goes to plan, construction could start by August.

In addition to fundraising events, grants from the state and the $30,000 grant from the foundation of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, the committee is accepting donations through its website, highpointskatepark.com.

The Camp Woodward fundraiser will take place from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the camp, 134 Sports Camp Drive, Woodward.

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
