nwestiowa.com
Keep Aim Boutique growing in new Sutherland home
SUTHERLAND—A boutique shop is not the place you would think of guys flocking to, but Shelly Zimmer and Jamie Riedemann predict that they will pour in less than a month from now after putting off the purchase of a Valentine’s Day gift for weeks. “Happens every year,” Riedemann...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
KELOLAND TV
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
Stray of the Day: Meet Lola
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name. The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals. […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman recalls heart scare
SIOUX CENTER—February marks National Heart Health Month each year — it’s a month that has extra special meaning for one Sioux Center resident this year. “I praise God I’m here,” said LaShawn Van De Berg, 44. “Even the other day I was telling someone I had a heart attack and each time I say those words, it hits me again — yes, that happened to me and I’m still here. That really happened to me. And it’s so weird to say that at 44.”
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels. Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sioux City’s Midwest Darts Tournament largest yet
Day three of the largest Midwest Darts Tournament has come to a close.
Little Sioux Scout Ranch has been purchased
The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has officially purchased the Little Sioux Scout Ranch from the Mid-America Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
Authorities investigating billboard stolen in Sioux County
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a recent theft.
more1049.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
nwestiowa.com
Peoples Bank leaders talk local roots
ROCK VALLEY—Doing its best to live up to its name, Peoples Bank prides itself on community connections. The 10-branch bank that got its start in Lester was chartered by the state and opened in 1945. It moved its headquarters in 1977 to Rock Valley, where Dale Kooima sits as the main location’s president.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
nwestiowa.com
Abe Bos, 90, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Abraham “Abe” Hendrickus Bos, 90, Sioux Center, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Sioux Center Health. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. A prayer service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Sheriff’s deft touch
Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst displayed several sides of his personality recently, and we were interested in his honesty and openness. Van Voorst wrote a deeply heartfelt Facebook post about the vicious assault Memphis police officers inflicted on Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The attack on a...
nwestiowa.com
New program readying students for business life
SIBLEY—A new partnership is taking shape between the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District and the area business community with the launch a program with the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program this semester. Seniors Alejandro Bernal, Jaci Van Westen and Vivian Zepeda signed up for the inaugural session led by agriculture...
