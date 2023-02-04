Read full article on original website
Related
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Cracker Barrel is offering free food for a year to couples who propose at the restaurant on Valentine's Day
Cracker Barrel is asking couples to make the restaurant the setting of one of their most romantic nights in exchange for the chance to win free food.
30 Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts they will cherish forever
Our favorite Valentine's Day jewelry gifts include diamond bracelets, locket necklaces, hoop earrings, personalized nameplate necklaces and pearl stud earrings from retailers like Brilliant Earth, Mejuri, Zales and more.
6 Under $25 Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Leave Her Speechless
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there’s still plenty of time to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life, we’re here to give you a head start on your shopping. If you haven’t even thought of a gift yet, relax. There are plenty of options on Amazon — most under $25. No matter if you’re shopping for a beauty lover or someone who loves sentimental items, there’s something for everyone. With so many pages to scroll through on Amazon, it can get...
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
AOL Corp
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!
The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
Top deals from Sam’s Club’s clearance sale happening through Jan. 22
Sam’s Club members can take advantage of extra savings throughout the month of January during the store’s 2023 clearance sale. When shopping this sale online, members can find deals that they may not necessarily find at their local Sam’s Club store. While there are limited products being...
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
AOL Corp
34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop
Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows. GOBankingRates talked to shopping experts to find out how to get the best prices at dollar stores, what sets the different chains apart and the surprising things you should always -- and never -- stock up on when you go.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
It can be tough to leave Costco -- which feels like a universe unto itself -- without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff, but experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just...
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Costco Is Selling a Reese's Candy Treat That We've Never Seen Before
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means one thing: It’s candy time. Well, for some people it might also mean romantic dinners, lingerie, and rom-com movie marathons, but even so — aren’t all of those things improved with a generous helping of candy? If you’re as stuck on seasonal sweets as we are, then you probably already know which heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and packs of Conversation Hearts you’ll be buying this year. But the best treat of all,...
Taco Bell launching the ‘Ultimate GameDay Box’ with Mexican pizza, crispy wings and tacos
Taco Bell is taking three menu favorites and serving them all together. The Ultimate GameDay Box features the return of crispy chicken wings and also includes Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos. The box will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants from Thursday, Jan. 26, through Feb. 9, 2023. Taco...
Impress Your Date With These Valentine’s Day Food Gift Deals
Food is the universal love language, and these food gift deals make picking up a snack for your Valentine a snap. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Comments / 0