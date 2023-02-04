Here is an oddity for you: Ohio State's men's basketball team is a 4-point underdog at Michigan today (1 p.m.; CBS) but ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Buckeyes a 62 percent chance of winning the game. No, that is not a misprint. Ohio State (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) has lost eight of its last nine games, so the Buckeyes being underdogs is not surprising in the least. But the fact that the analytics consider OSU to be the favorite in this contest over the Wolverines (12-10, 6-5) is quite shocking. Not that Michigan has been great itself this year, but the Wolverines have at least played reasonably well in the Big Ten and they are playing in the friendly confines of Crisler Center today.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO