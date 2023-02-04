ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Musk Wants Twitter 5% Ownership Threshold Suit Tossed

A motion to dismiss filed on Monday by Twitter CEO Elon Musk says a company shareholder’s securities fraud suit is flawed because no private right of action exists and the claims are otherwise meritless. The events giving rise to the suit date to last April, when Musk’s ownership surpassed 5% of Twitter triggering Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosures, which Musk made ten days late, allegedly earning him a $143 million windfall.
Elon Musk cleared in trial over Tesla tweets

Members of a jury have cleared Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a case that accused him of securities fraud, according to a report from CNBC on Feb. 3. Shareholders initially sued Musk over several tweets dating back to August 2018. At that time, Musk said that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share and said investor support was confirmed. Public trading for Tesla stock was temporarily suspended, seemingly confirming Musk’s plans.
Activision Blizzard pays SEC $35 million to settle probe

Video game developer Activision Blizzard agreed to pay a $35 million settlement over charges it failed to maintain “adequate” workplace harassment reporting procedures and that it violated federal whistleblower protection rules, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday. The SEC claimed workplace misconduct complaints were neither collected nor...
