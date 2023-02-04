Members of a jury have cleared Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a case that accused him of securities fraud, according to a report from CNBC on Feb. 3. Shareholders initially sued Musk over several tweets dating back to August 2018. At that time, Musk said that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share and said investor support was confirmed. Public trading for Tesla stock was temporarily suspended, seemingly confirming Musk’s plans.

3 DAYS AGO