U.S. antitrust agency preparing lawsuit against Amazon - WSJ
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Meta class action lawsuit sparks battle between law firms: reports
Two firms submitted their cases to a U.S. District judge on Friday, to represent plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against Facebook, claiming user data was exploited.
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
Twitter sued over $1.9 million invoice that advisory firm Innisfree M&A claims went unpaid
Innisfree M&A claimed in the suit that Twitter failed to pay $1.9 million for services performed prior to Elon Musk's acquisition. Innisfree also said it has not heard from Twitter since December.
Musk Wants Twitter 5% Ownership Threshold Suit Tossed
A motion to dismiss filed on Monday by Twitter CEO Elon Musk says a company shareholder’s securities fraud suit is flawed because no private right of action exists and the claims are otherwise meritless. The events giving rise to the suit date to last April, when Musk’s ownership surpassed 5% of Twitter triggering Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosures, which Musk made ten days late, allegedly earning him a $143 million windfall.
Elon Musk cleared in trial over Tesla tweets
Members of a jury have cleared Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a case that accused him of securities fraud, according to a report from CNBC on Feb. 3. Shareholders initially sued Musk over several tweets dating back to August 2018. At that time, Musk said that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share and said investor support was confirmed. Public trading for Tesla stock was temporarily suspended, seemingly confirming Musk’s plans.
Activision Blizzard pays SEC $35 million to settle probe
Video game developer Activision Blizzard agreed to pay a $35 million settlement over charges it failed to maintain “adequate” workplace harassment reporting procedures and that it violated federal whistleblower protection rules, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday. The SEC claimed workplace misconduct complaints were neither collected nor...
Binance to Suspend Deposits and Withdrawals of U.S. Dollars
Read this if you move U.S. dollars to or from your Binance account.
