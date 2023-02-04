Read full article on original website
Related
Former Duke star Paolo Banchero: Blue Devils' win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'
Former Duke basketball standout Paolo Banchero told the USA TODAY Network that the Blue Devils' 63-57 win over North Carolina "gives me closure."
UNC basketball fan invades Cameron Indoor to troll the hell out of Duke, Coach K
A UNC Tar Heels fan made the short trip down Tobacco Road to Cameron Indoor Stadium, and trolled Duke with a sign during College Gameday. Jon Scheyer may be the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach these days, but for now he lives in the shadow of Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program for over four decades.
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Duke vs. UNC basketball: Hubert Davis credits 'fantastic' Dereck Lively after Blue Devils beat Tar Heels
Duke freshman center Dereck Lively only scored four points in Saturday's 63-57 win over UNC basketball, but the former five-star recruit's impact went beyond what happened offensively. Lively grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked eight shots over 34 minutes as the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) beat the rival Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina — and opposing head coach Hubert Davis took notice.
Host Duke gets the better of North Carolina in tight battle
Dereck Lively’s basket off an offensive rebound with 1:45 to play broke a tie and Duke’s defense did the rest
Hubert Davis frustrated with officiating in road loss vs. Duke
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis was not happy with the officiating of Saturday’s loss to Duke. When asked after the 63-57 defeat to the rival Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., Davis said the fact that stuck out to him about the game was that his team was No. 1 in free throw attempts in the ACC and barely got to the line at all.
Photos: UNC vs Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
Comments / 0