Club co-owner dead after shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

A club co-owner is identified as the man who was shot and killed outside of Republic Lounge Saturday morning, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News .

Atlanta Police said officers received reports of a shooting at 6:55 a.m. at the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Gidewon, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that he was leaving the nightclub when he saw someone get kicked out. The witness described the individual as looking very drunk and carrying a gun.

A Republic Lounge security guard told Carter that the individual and the club manager got into a fight, resulting in the manager being shot.

The investigation remains ongoing.

