ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Club co-owner dead after shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25czck_0kcVUVFt00

A club co-owner is identified as the man who was shot and killed outside of Republic Lounge Saturday morning, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News .

Atlanta Police said officers received reports of a shooting at 6:55 a.m. at the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

When officers arrived, they found Michael Gidewon, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that he was leaving the nightclub when he saw someone get kicked out. The witness described the individual as looking very drunk and carrying a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Republic Lounge security guard told Carter that the individual and the club manager got into a fight, resulting in the manager being shot.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation

The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy