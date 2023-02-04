ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

247Sports

Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024

As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football OC candidate – Joe Moorhead

Joe Moorhead, who recently became the head coach for Akron, has been a hot name this offseason for his offensive play-calling abilities. While he currently has a coveted spot as a head coach, one could argue that OC at a college football blue-blood like Notre Dame football is a better position than a head coach for a more minor MAC team.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
SOUTH BEND, IN
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice. Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead. By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
