As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO