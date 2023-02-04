Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Marcus Freeman’s first season as Notre Dame football’s head coach can be dubbed a success. The Irish finished the season 9-4 with a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina and they were No. 18 in the final AP Top 25. Notre Dame will likely enter the 2023 season...
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Hire Needs To Be A Teacher First, Schemer Second
Breaking down the key traits that Notre Dame's next offensive coordinator must possess
Notre Dame football OC candidate – Joe Moorhead
Joe Moorhead, who recently became the head coach for Akron, has been a hot name this offseason for his offensive play-calling abilities. While he currently has a coveted spot as a head coach, one could argue that OC at a college football blue-blood like Notre Dame football is a better position than a head coach for a more minor MAC team.
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Roundup - February 5th
Here is the latest news from this past week from Notre Dame football recruiting
Notre Dame Strikes Texas Gold In A Second Straight Recruiting Class
Notre Dame wide receiver and 2024 Irish commit Leonard Moore have a long history together, but they'll be teammates moving forward
Offensive Lineman Grant Brix Is Quickly Developing A Strong Relationship With Notre Dame
Notre Dame and talented offensive tackle Grant Brix are building up a strong relationship in a short time
Cornerback Leonard Moore Commits To Notre Dame
Texas cornerback Leonard Moore has committed to Notre Dame, joining a highly ranked 2024 class
Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Losing a loved one is hard enough. Imagine losing them to gun violence and not getting any answers. Here at WNDU, we want to do our part to help. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the homicide on Bradley Hodges.
Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana
Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
Oliver Davis files for At-Large South Bend Common Council seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Oliver Davis (D), officially filed for one of three At-Large South Bend Common Council seats on Friday. Davis previously served on the Common Council as president and councilperson for the 6th District.
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice. Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead. By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course...
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
