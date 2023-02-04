Read full article on original website
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them
Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.
Nissan Says EV With Solid-State Batteries Is On Track For 2028 Release
In early 2022, Nissan announced plans to start series production of solid-state batteries in 2028. Before that happens, a pilot production plant will be up and running by 2025, with the engineering work completed by 2026. In a new interview with the British magazine Autocar, the company's vice president for R&D in Europe talked about the three main advantages.
Trusted Home Power Equipment Maker Generac Jumps Into EV Charging
Generac is entering the home Level 2 charging business with a new charger. Here are the details. Have you ever noticed that most of the electric vehicle charging companies have names you have never heard of before they entered the charging business? Well, a new charger about to hit the market comes from a brand you may know if you own a home generator. Generac is entering the electric vehicle charging space.
These Automakers Are Looking Beyond Battery Electric Cars
Although electric vehicles are steadily on the rise in demand and use, they are ironically becoming a thing of the past for vehicle manufacturers. With advancements in technology happening at a pace that is almost incalculable, it's no wonder big names in the automotive industry are starting to get ahead of the game. When the world started to crack down on carbon emissions the auto industry was the top target, and essentially electric power was the go-to. But, a few of the big names had other views on options that could be more reliable and sustainable, namely hydrogen. Here's a peek at who has been doing what, and how new methods of power are being researched (and even used) to bring the vehicles that transport us daily into a new future.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
State Farm Has A List Of Kia And Hyundai Models It Won't Insure
State Farm will no longer issue new insurance policies for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in certain states due to a massive rise in thefts among the vehicles. State Farm employees have confirmed the list of cars that will be rejected and it covers 105 specific models and model years. The confirmation of 105 Kia and Hyundai models being blacklisted comes via New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL and includes a chart of models and years that are restricted.
You Will Never Guess Why This Rivian Owner Is Selling His R1T EV Pickup
We spoke with a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owner who is selling a vehicle he loves. As it turns out, the reason he is selling is that he loves his wife more. Looking for a used Rivan R1T pickup with almost no miles in perfect condition? If you have $89,000, you can drive it home tomorrow if you live in Sherborn, Massachusetts. A gentleman from New England who has owned a list of amazing vehicles is selling on this Rivian because his wife is electromagnetic field sensitive (EMF sensitive).
Ferrari And Lamborghini Posted Record Sales In 2022
Interest rates may be skyrocketing and middle-class Americans may be suffering to afford groceries, but you wouldn't know it by looking at sales of luxury automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both boutique Italian automakers reported record sales in 2022, beating out previous records from 2021. It's worth noting that these two were not outliers: Rolls-Royce also had its best year ever and so did Bentley. Clearly, it's a great time to be rich.
GM Is Ordering a Massive Overhaul With Its EV Batteries: Report
via General MotorsGM once touted the packaging and cost savings of pouch cells in its Ultium platform, but that may soon change.
Ford Bronco Owners Have Some Confusing Complaints About Their SUVs
When asked to rank their Bronco's in 10 categories from least to most favorite, owners had a few surprising complaints. The post Ford Bronco Owners Have Some Confusing Complaints About Their SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Toyota CEO change signal it’s going all-in on EVs?
A leadership change at Toyota doesn't seem to have changed the automaker's EV strategy.
Test proves that CO2 sucked from the air can be trapped in concrete
A California startup using rocks to soak up carbon dioxide from the air has teamed up with a Canadian company to mineralize the gas in concrete, a technological tie-up that is a first and they say could provide a model for fighting climate change globally. U.N. scientists concluded that removing...
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Chinese Porsche Dealer Accidentally Lists Panamera For $18,000
A Porsche dealership in China mistakenly listed a brand new Panamera for a bargain price of 124,000 yuan, about $18,000, despite its actual price tag of 998,000 yuan ($148,421). Not surprisingly, the Yinchuan, China dealer immediately began receiving a flood of deposits from anxious buyers hoping to score a fantastic...
GM Says It Doesn't Need To Drop Prices Like Tesla And Ford
During a fourth quarter earnings call reported on by Business Insider, General Motors said it does not plan to cut prices on its electric vehicles following the drastic price drops from Tesla. Ford has already dropped prices of the Mustang Mach-E in retaliation, but German automaker Volkswagen will not join the price war. "Our customers are saying that our vehicles are priced well," said GM chief financial officer Paul Jacobson.
Renault, Nissan reboot auto alliance for post-Ghosn era
LONDON (AP) — Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest and daring escape. The boards of both companies approved equalizing the stake each automaker holds in the other to 15%, bringing a better balance in the French-Japanese alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The uneven shareholdings had been viewed at times as a source of conflict. Until now, Renault Group of France owned 43.4% of Nissan Motor Co., while the Japanese automaker owned 15% of Renault. “We have been waiting a long time for this moment,” Renault board Chairman Jean Dominique Senard said at a news conference in London, calling it a “new era.”
Alfa Romeo Tonale Production Increasing To Meet Strong Demand
Deliveries of the Alfa Romeo Tonale aren’t supposed to start in the United States until the second quarter of this year but the crossover is already enjoying very strong demand. So much so that the automaker is reportedly adding a second shift to its Pomigliano factory in Italy where the Tonal is produced.
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) and Renault (RENA.PA) on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere.
Ford sales up 2% in January, boosted by record EV sales
Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales rose 2% year-over-year in January, boosted by record sales of its all-electric vehicles, which more than doubled over that period. The Dearborn automaker reported Thursday that it sold 146,356 new vehicles in the U.S. last month. Of those sales, the vast majority — 133,293, or 91% — came from internal combustion vehicles, sales of which were up 2.2%. Hybrid vehicles, meanwhile, accounted for 7,816 sales, which marked a 26.3% drop from the same period last year. And battery-electric vehicle sales from Ford's Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit totaled 5,247 units — up 104% from a year ago.
