Sandbagging? eBay seller claims to have sand where Tom Brady filmed retirement video

Skeptics will take this with a grain of sand -- and they should.

We can’t make this up -- the sand where quarterback Tom Brady allegedly stood to make his retirement video is selling on eBay -- and the bidding has nearly reached $100,000.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time NFL MVP, announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday in a video he posted to social media. Brady, who made his footprint as one of the NFL’s greatest players during his 23-season career, announced his retirement while standing on a Florida beach, with condominiums in the background.

Someone claimed to bottle up sand from the exact spot on the beach where Brady stood and listed it on eBay , according to Bleacher Report . The inference is cute -- the sands of time had run out on Brady, who competed in 10 Super Bowls but suffered through his first losing season in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite reaching the playoffs.

The winning bidder will receive an 8-ounce Mason Jar bottled with sand, according to the listing , which has received 119 bids and was at $99,990 late Saturday.

According to the eBay listing, the opening price was $677 on Thursday, a figure that the lister claimed celebrated Brady’s career touchdown totals. However, Brady threw 649 regular-season touchdowns and 88 more in the playoffs , according to Pro-Football-Reference.com .

The latest verified top bid was placed at 11:57 a.m. EST on Saturday. There have been several retractions, but the nearly six-digit price is still intact. The top bidder right now has 41 feedback entries. The winning bidder will have to pay $4.90 for shipping and there are no returns accepted, according to the listing.

“Video proof of the sample being collected can be provided upon request as eBay does not allow video posts,” the seller wrote in its listing.

Too funny.

Verified Brady memorabilia has brought some high prices. The ball that was used for what was believed to be Brady’s final touchdown pass in January 2022 during the NFC playoffs sold for $518,628 including a buyer’s premium in a Lelands auction . However, the air went out of that sale when Brady decided to unretire 40 days after his original retirement announcement.

Fortunately for Ron Firman, a Miami commercial real estate investor who was the winning bidder, a deal was struck with Lelands to void the sale.

As for this latest deal, there is still time to win the sand. Bidding ends less than an hour before kickoff for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 -- unless eBay pulls the listing.

Caveat emptor -- let the buyer beware.