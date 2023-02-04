Edinburg PD: Severity of school violence threats

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Edinburg Police Department reminds the public of the consequences of making school violence threats and the severity, according its news release.

Police say making a false threat of violence is a state and federal crime, said police. To address the issue, Edinburg Police are working with local school districts to ensure students and parents are informed of what could happen if their child were to make a threat to the community in order to disrupt the school day.

Courtesy: Edinburg Police Department

Officials emphasize that every threat of violence reported to them is taken seriously and each report is investigated thoroughly. Criminal charges will be pursued to the full extent of the law.

Police say residents are the eyes and ears of the community. If you see something, say

something. In emergency situations call 911.

For all other concerns, contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.

