Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter

Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carvinval season is in full swing and the good times are already rolling in south Louisiana. For many, this means beads and alcohol. “This is a culture where people drink and are out in the open with it,” said Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn. “This is a very common thing within this area to drink.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Downtown businesses see setbacks with more working from home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Working from home/hybrid model affects downtown Baton Rouge restaurant businesses that rely on corporate Louisiana agency workers to visit them. Workers at Little Village downtown say they are not serving as many of their popular Gulf seafood plates during lunch as they once did. “If...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wwno.org

Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program

Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Superhero theme set for Krewe Ascension Mambo parade

After the cancellation of the Gonzales Christmas parade, organizers of Krewe Ascension Mambo are expecting large crowds when their parade rolls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Krewe president Joy McMeller said this year's parade will have more floats, dance teams and bands and will include fire department trucks. Marvel superheroes is...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Off-duty deputy who saved man’s life invited to State of the Union

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man being hailed as a hero in Baton Rouge has been invited to the State of the Union in Washington D.C. You may remember Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. He unexpectedly saved a man’s life on Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was pinned underwater in the aftermath of a car crash that left his vehicle split in two.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

1 killed in crash overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. It happened on Burbank Drive around midnight Monday, Feb. 6. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. No other details are available...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

