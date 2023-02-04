ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Tesla tweet case: Elon Musk not guilty of misleading investors

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4tNm_0kcVSTHB00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building.

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has been found not guilty for a tweet he posted in August of 2018, saying he had "funding secured" to take the electric carmaker back into private ownership.

This is according to a new tweet Musk posted on Saturday morning. "Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!" the billionaire said.

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

Misleading shareholders

The case came about when shareholders claimed that the entrepreneur misled them with his posts and that they had lost billions of dollars because of them.

If found guilty, Musk could have been responsible for paying out billions in damages.

It has been reported that the nine jurors in the case took less than two hours to reach their verdict on Friday afternoon.

The trial focused on one particular post: Musk's tweet on August 7 2018 that said "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

During the class-action lawsuit, shareholders argued that Musk had lied when he tweeted later in the same day that "investor support is confirmed."

These statements led to Tesla's stock price surging and then falling back again as it became clear the proposed buyout would not happen.

One economist hired by the shareholders argued that investor losses were as high as $12 billion.

It wasn't just the shareholders that were upset.

More lawsuits

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also sued Musk over his tweets. The settlement saw the CEO step down as Chairman of Tesla.

During the trial, Musk questioned whether his tweets had any effect whatsoever on Tesla's stocks.

"At one point I tweeted that I thought that, in my opinion, the stock price was too high... and it went higher, which is counterintuitive," he said.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, further stated that "Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it a fraud."

Musk also defended his actions by noting that he thought he had a verbal commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund for the deal.

"Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly," said Musk on the stand.

The plaintiffs, however, replied that stating "funding secured" implied more than a verbal agreement.

Nicholas Porritt, an attorney for the Tesla shareholders, said: "We are disappointed with the verdict and are considering next steps."

Engineer your mind.

Get the top tech stories delivered to your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVVzW_0kcVSTHB00

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Latte foam? How cancer treatment could come from a surprising source

Who knew sipping on your favorite cup of caffe latte could aid in treating one of the most feared diseases – cancer? Yeah, you read that right. A research team at the University of Iowa has developed a biocompatible gas-entrapping material that can help improve the efficacy of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The inspiration behind the breakthrough research is the foam on top of lattes, pop rock sweets, and gummy bears.
IOWA CITY, IA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
torquenews.com

All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon

The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy