Deborah Jameson Obituary

(Griswold) The Griswold girls basketball team will close out their regular season on Tuesday night with a matchup against Essex. These two squads are very comparable on paper. When they met in Essex earlier this season the Trojans came away with a 50-39 win. Here’s Tiger coach Ryan Lockwood, “They are a team we matchup pretty well with. We played a pretty good back and forth game earlier in the season with them. We came up short in that game and struggled to make shots and rebound real well. It should be another good game to get us ready for that game on Thursday.”

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO