Fontanelle, IA

Deborah Jameson Obituary

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
Services are pending for 71-year-old Deborah Jameson of Fontanelle. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of arrangements.

LaVern Holtmyer Obituary

Memorial Services for 85 year old LaVern Holtmyer of Harlan will be Wednesday, February 8th at 11AM at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Judy Alff Obituary

Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ANITA, IA
Robert Figgins Obituary

Robert Figgins, 75, of Brayton, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
BRAYTON, IA
Margie Anne Herbert Obituary

Margie Anne Herbert, age 87 of Atlantic, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic with Rev. Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Burial will follow at the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4 pm until 6 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Tim Sellers Obituary

Tim Sellers, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. Services are pending. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
Mia Lin Schwieso Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 13 year old Mia Lin Schwieso, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling, Iowa. Private Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Danny Compton Obituary

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Bowl in Greenfield. Burial will be held at the Fontanelle Cemetery on February 11, 2023. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Creston teen injured in a rollover accident

(Union Co) A Creston teen was injured in a rollover accident this (Monday) morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old female was driving a 1997 Saturn west on Highway 34 just before 11:00 a.m. when the vehicle went off into the north ditch, hitting Lark Avenue, causing the vehicle to go airborne and land upside down hitting the middle rear of the vehicle. The car then proceeded to roll and land upright in the west ditch of Lark Avenue.
CRESTON, IA
Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Boone man was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 57-year-old Adam Duane Wright following a traffic stop on Friday for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Deloris Claussen Obiturary

Deloris Claussen, age 77 of Elk Horn, Iowa, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut, IA. A luncheon will be held following the graveside service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the reception hall of the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA.
ELK HORN, IA
Mark Renaud Obituary

Mark Curtis Renaud from Scottsdale, Az and formerly from Atlantic, Iowa and Salem, Oregon, passed away on September 27, 2023 He had battled pulmonary fibrosis for 7 years with his devoted wife, Ginny as his caregiver. Mark was born on July 14, 1940 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Robert and Margaret...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Griswold Childcare Development Center Receives Funding from Charles E. Lakin Foundation; Groundbreaking Ceremony to be held March 25

(Griswold) The Noble Initiative Foundation, alongside many community volunteers, have been working diligently over the last year to see a childcare facility in Griswold come to life. These volunteers were recently notified they were awarded a grant of $500,000 from The Charles E. Lakin Foundation. Steve and Barb Baier are...
GRISWOLD, IA
Defense and ballhandling getting better for Audubon girls

(Audubon) The Audubon Wheeler girls basketball team will play their final regular season game on Tuesday. Coach Darran Miller’s group finishes up with IKM-Manning before turning their attention to the regional tournament against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday. Coach Miller says his squad has made progress. “It looks good at times and sometimes it’s the old saying ‘two steps forward and one step back.’ I think as of late we’ve actually played pretty well on the defensive end. Offensively we still struggle at times.”
AUDUBON, IA
Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and a theft incident. Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Ray Faris of Mount Ayr Friday following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Industrial Parkway. Officers charged Faris with driving while suspended, cited, and released. Officers arrested 50-year-old Chad Leroy Benge of Orient...
CRESTON, IA
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County

(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Mobile Food Pantry to Make Stops in Cass County

(Atlantic) The Cass County Local Food Policy Council says a mobile food pantry will travel to Anita, Atlantic, and Massena this month. The mobile food pantry delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome and requires no documentation. People from surrounding communities are also welcome to attend. Each vehicle can take food for up to two households. Those families without transportation can contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh about a delivery offered n a limited basis.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, on Friday for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Summer Brooke French, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Griswold girls matchup with Essex Tuesday evening

(Griswold) The Griswold girls basketball team will close out their regular season on Tuesday night with a matchup against Essex. These two squads are very comparable on paper. When they met in Essex earlier this season the Trojans came away with a 50-39 win. Here’s Tiger coach Ryan Lockwood, “They are a team we matchup pretty well with. We played a pretty good back and forth game earlier in the season with them. We came up short in that game and struggled to make shots and rebound real well. It should be another good game to get us ready for that game on Thursday.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Shelby County Burglary Suspects in Custody

(Harlan) Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says two men face multiple charges in connection with several recent burglaries within Shelby County. Sheriff Gross stated in the press release many hours of an investigation and execution of multiple search warrants led to the arrests of 57-year-old Rodney Craig Musich of Harlan, and 29-year-old Brandon Lee Bemister, of Herman, Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
