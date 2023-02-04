Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
WALB 10
Bill: Cut college degree requirements for Georgia state jobs
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate Government Oversight Committee on Monday voted for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the full...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Equestrian v. South Carolina
The University of Georgia equestrian team defeated the University of South Carolina team 14-6 during their first spring competition this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia. After their win against South Carolina, Georgia went on to defeat Sweet Briar College 8-1 later that day. The team will compete next week against Oklahoma State on the road.
Red and Black
OPINION: A permanent solution to foster care is necessary in Georgia
While foster programs are rarely discussed or understood, adoption services in Georgia have been confronted with their own unique set of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays and disturbances in multiple industries, including foster care. Now, due to a lack of foster homes in supply and the sizable backlog, the practice of hoteling, or placing foster children in hotels as a form of temporary housing, has been instilled in Georgia and needs to go.
Political Rewind: Republicans go after local prosecutors; DNC approves an earlier Georgia primary
Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former Georgia state representative. Melita Easters, @easters_melita, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. State Republicans introduced two bills that would grant the legislature power over district attorneys.
accesswdun.com
Georgia gas prices finally see a decline
After a month of gas prices rising across Georgia and the rest of the country, they finally trended downward in the past week. The latest report from AAA Monday morning showed the average price for a gallon of regular in Georgia at $3.33. That's six cents lower than a week ago.
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
Red and Black
No. 17 Georgia gymnastics falls to No. 9 LSU after hard fought battle
The University of Georgia gymnastics team lost to LSU, 197.700-196.925, on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This is the Bulldogs’ second loss in a row after falling to Florida last week. “Our team showed resilience in a tough competition atmosphere,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said....
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Ga. recipient of $36 million grant from Biden-Harris Administration to improve roadways
This investment comes as traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and data indicates will remain near those levels in 2022, even getting worse for people walking, biking, or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks.
1 in Georgia wins $50k | Saturday's $700 million Powerball | Winners
ATLANTA — Here we go again. The Powerball is climbing after no one won the $700 million jackpot on Saturday. In Georgia, though, a winning ticket was sold worth $50,000. The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 2-8-15-19-58 and Powerball 10. The Power Play was 2x. With no...
Albany Herald
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
iheart.com
GREENER PASTURES: These States Are Making Americans Run Away
Are greener pastures on the horizon? Many think so!. Specifically, check out Georgia. Click HERE to read the full list of states.
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
