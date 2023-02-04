The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
WHEC TV-10
Man shot inside home on Cottage Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person was shot inside a home on Cottage Street on Sunday night. Rochester Police say a call came in for a report of shots fired into a house. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been grazed by a bullet.
localsyr.com
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Many people were left without power and heat in Skaneateles after high winds
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high winds and dangerously cold weather we saw on Friday caused thousands of people to lose their power and heat. Some of those outages happening in Skaneateles, where the village maintains its own electric services for neighbors there. “I got home expecting it to be on but it wasn’t, and […]
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
whcuradio.com
Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Syracuse Firefighters put out Eastwood fire in 20 minutes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) worked hard last night, Sunday, February 5 to successfully put out a fire in 20 minutes in Syracuse’s Eastwood Neighborhood. SFD was alerted at 8:40 p.m. by the 911 Center to a possible fire on 231 Mosley Drive and firefighters from Station 17 (South Midler Avenue) […]
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
