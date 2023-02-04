ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan, NY

The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree

By Johnathan Croyle
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot inside home on Cottage Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person was shot inside a home on Cottage Street on Sunday night. Rochester Police say a call came in for a report of shots fired into a house. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been grazed by a bullet.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Firefighters put out Eastwood fire in 20 minutes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) worked hard last night, Sunday, February 5 to successfully put out a fire in 20 minutes in Syracuse’s Eastwood Neighborhood. SFD was alerted at 8:40 p.m. by the 911 Center to a possible fire on 231 Mosley Drive and firefighters from Station 17 (South Midler Avenue) […]
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy