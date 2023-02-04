Read full article on original website
Charles Oakley recalls when Michael Jordan didn't allow a teenage LeBron James to play in a pickup game - "Mike didn't want to risk LeBron getting hurt"
Charles Oakley took a teenage LeBron James to a pickup game that featured Michael Jordan, who told him he couldn't play because he was worried LeBron would get injured
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Al Horford's Sister Takes A Shot At Kyrie Irving Amid His Trade Request From The Nets
Anna Horford tweeted an image of Irving from his Celtics days, reminding everyone about the time he assured fans he would suit up for Boston, only to leave to Brooklyn later.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that ...
Bears trade back with Colts for haul, land defensive star in new mock draft
All eyes are on the Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as they hold the No. 1 pick. No one expects them to stay put and draft a quarterback, as they already have Justin Fields. Which means it’s a matter of finding a trade partner to move back, acquire additional picks and still land a top prospect.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston?
The Chicago Bears are contemplating dealing the No. 1 overall pick. So says Todd McShay from ESPN, who relayed some of the chatter he had heard this past week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. I’ve heard similar in talking to scouts and execs this week about Chicago’s situation....
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Max Domi went through ‘torture’ for his tattoos, but the Chicago Blackhawks forward doesn’t have any regrets. Here’s what they all mean.
Max Domi’s first tattoo had a practical use: a medic alert symbol. But did the future Chicago Blackhawks forward known the insignia — two snakes coiled around a staff — carried added meaning as it related to him? The caduceus, the staff of the Greek god Hermes, bears a pair of wings at the top, a representation of his speed. And Hermes, among several things, is the god of athletes. “Yeah, I ...
3 Jae Crowder backup plans the Bucks must monitor at the trade deadline
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly be busy. The biggest question is whether or not they will finally pull off a deal for Jae Crowder, the forward who requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns months ago. It initially seemed like the wheels were starting to turn on a Crowder to Milwaukee deal, but Kyrie Irving’s trade request may have put that on pause for the moment. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that one team keeping an eye on Irving is the Suns. If they were to trade for Irving, Crowder would almost certainly be in a deal, which would cause the Bucks to pivot elsewhere.
Michael Vick is another Justin Fields believer, thinks Bears taking a quarterback would be a 'wasted draft pick'
Former star quarterback Michael Vick is a big believer in Bears quarterback Justin Fields and thinks Chicago needs to use its draft capital to surround him with more help on the offensive side of the ball.
