ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

What If The Ford Mustang Mach SUV Was Designed In The 1970s?

This story contains renderings for a fictional Mustang Mach SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. If you had told an automotive enthusiast a decade or so ago that there would soon be an SUV that looked like a Mustang, they probably would have laughed at you. The idea, though, has already become normalized, leading us to wonder, could a Mustang Mach SUV have been introduced sooner?
Top Speed

What To Expect From The Electric Chevy Corvette

The unthinkable is happening: the era of the V-8 Corvette is coming to an end, and an all-electric future is preparing to replace it. Chevrolet has already made its first steps in that direction with the launch of the Corvette E-Ray - the first hybrid Corvette ever, and by 2035, GM wants its entire lineup to be fully electric, with the Corvette having the same faith. The all-electric Corvette should arrive before the end of the decade, and it will bring new battery technology to improve range, performance, and acceleration.
fordauthority.com

Dirty 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible: Real World Photos

In the months that have passed since its official debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang GT and EcoBoost models out driving around. That list includes a Vapor Blue GT coupe and EcoBoost convertible, as well as a Carbonized Gray GT drop top, to name just a few. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this very dirty 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

No Ford Mustang Mach-E Production In Mexico For January 2023

Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce 600k units globally this year, as well as two million annually by 2026. A relatively large chunk of that first goal is slated to come from planned Ford Mustang Mach-E production – which is expected to total 270,000 units in 2023 – and as such, The Blue Oval is preparing to significantly ramp up production at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in the coming months. To prepare for that expansion, the automaker hit the pause button on Ford Mustang Mach-E production at the Mexican facility last month, FoMoCo revealed in its most recent sales report.
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles

We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini's LMDh Hybrid Tech Will Influence Future Road-Legal Supercars

Lamborghini's advanced LMDh hybrid technology will soon filter through to its roadgoing supercars, as the Italian manufacturer looks to enter LMDh endurance racing in 2024 at Daytona and Le Mans. CEO Stephan Winkelmann and chief technical officer Rouvan Mohr spoke to Car and Driver at a media roundtable at this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and expanded on the timing of Lamborghini's LMDh participation, which neatly coincides with its electrification strategy for its road-legal cars. That includes the reveal of a new plug-in hybrid supercar later this year that is set to replace the Aventador. "For us, [LDMh] is the best opportunity to test materials, and the fact that it's a hybrid is fitting perfectly in our strategy," said Winkelmann.
fordauthority.com

Steeda Debuts ‘2024 Style’ LED Lights For S550 Ford Mustang

Steeda – a longtime maker of performance Ford Mustang parts and entire turnkey vehicles – has churned out its fair share of them in recent months, including a MagneRide controller and cat-back exhaust for the S550 model, as well as the heavily-modified Q850 StreetFighter. Now, following the debut of the brand new S650-gen pony car, Steeda is giving S550 Ford Mustang owners the chance to mimic its look up front with a set of 2024-style LED headlights.
motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is mighty impressive in acceleration test

The new Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t available in some regions, but if you are eager to find out how quick the pickup truck is off the line, there's a new video, showing the 2023 Ranger Raptor in action unleashing all its potential. The PDriveTV channel on YouTube recently had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy