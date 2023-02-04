Lamborghini's advanced LMDh hybrid technology will soon filter through to its roadgoing supercars, as the Italian manufacturer looks to enter LMDh endurance racing in 2024 at Daytona and Le Mans. CEO Stephan Winkelmann and chief technical officer Rouvan Mohr spoke to Car and Driver at a media roundtable at this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and expanded on the timing of Lamborghini's LMDh participation, which neatly coincides with its electrification strategy for its road-legal cars. That includes the reveal of a new plug-in hybrid supercar later this year that is set to replace the Aventador. "For us, [LDMh] is the best opportunity to test materials, and the fact that it's a hybrid is fitting perfectly in our strategy," said Winkelmann.

2 DAYS AGO