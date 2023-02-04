ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

tapinto.net

Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive

DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
DENVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include: Canned chicken Cereal Macaroni and chees Canned meats Canned pasta Vegetables (low sodium) Fruits (low sugar) Diapers Baby wipes Stew (low sodium) Granola bars Rice Paper products Beans Soap Shampoo Toothpaste The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.      
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Renowned Architect Designed Ridgewood Home Listed At $6.2M

A well-known architect designed this $6.2 million home in Ridgewood. The 8,000-square-foot mansion was designed by Jordan Rosenberg, and sits on two acres of land in Ridgewood's prestigious Country Club section, according to the listing. There are huge light-filled open living spaces throughout the modern interior, and at the heart...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Shore News Network

Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home

HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOLMDEL, NJ
tapinto.net

Sinclair Powell Is Making Her Impact Felt at Union Catholic

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- This week, Union Catholic shines the spotlight on sophomore Sinclair Powell, resident of the African American Cultural Appreciation Club, a member of the track and field team, and an honor roll student. What do you enjoy the most about being the President of the African American...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
tapinto.net

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Somerville OKs $479,878 Contract to Renovate Pool at Michael Lepp Park

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council awarded a $479,878 contract at its meeting Monday night to D'Avellino Construction for the renovation of the public pool, pavilion and restrooms at Michael Lepp Park on Park Avenue, damaged by Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. The Somerset County Board of Commissioners...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

