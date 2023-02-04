Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
tapinto.net
International Night of Celebration Benefits Project Self-Sufficiency
The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, February 25th, 6:00 p.m. The unique event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter. This year’s affair will include fine wines, sumptuous food, and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be. In addition to the excellent wines which will be available, participants are also invited to bring their own bottle of wine along so that they can share their story about its origin with the other guests. The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.
Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include: Canned chicken Cereal Macaroni and chees Canned meats Canned pasta Vegetables (low sodium) Fruits (low sugar) Diapers Baby wipes Stew (low sodium) Granola bars Rice Paper products Beans Soap Shampoo Toothpaste The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.
Renowned Architect Designed Ridgewood Home Listed At $6.2M
A well-known architect designed this $6.2 million home in Ridgewood. The 8,000-square-foot mansion was designed by Jordan Rosenberg, and sits on two acres of land in Ridgewood's prestigious Country Club section, according to the listing. There are huge light-filled open living spaces throughout the modern interior, and at the heart...
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
tapinto.net
Hoboken Business Alliance's Popular 'Through the Windows’ Art Walk to Return in May
HOBOKEN, NJ - Following up on last year’s successful “Through the Windows” Art Walk program, Hoboken’s Business District will again be transformed into a community-wide public gallery this Spring. From May 1st until mid-June the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA) will present the largest outdoor art exhibit...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
tapinto.net
Sinclair Powell Is Making Her Impact Felt at Union Catholic
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- This week, Union Catholic shines the spotlight on sophomore Sinclair Powell, resident of the African American Cultural Appreciation Club, a member of the track and field team, and an honor roll student. What do you enjoy the most about being the President of the African American...
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
tapinto.net
Somerville OKs $479,878 Contract to Renovate Pool at Michael Lepp Park
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council awarded a $479,878 contract at its meeting Monday night to D'Avellino Construction for the renovation of the public pool, pavilion and restrooms at Michael Lepp Park on Park Avenue, damaged by Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. The Somerset County Board of Commissioners...
Bergen County Italian Restaurant To Reopen After Year Of Renovations
A Bergen County Italian restaurant is reopening after undergoing renovations.In Napoli opened nearly 40 years ago but has only been updated once or twice before, owners tell Daily Voice. Hi All, long time no see!!! It’s been almost 11 months since our construction was started. We have been…
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Paramus Superintendent on Bus Crash: Students Safely Transported...to Begin Their School Day
PARAMUS, NJ - School Superintendent Sean Adams sent parents a note this morning to allay any fears that may have arisen from this morning's school bus crash on East Ridgewood Avenue. "Earlier this morning, there was an accident involving one of our buses en route to Parkway Elementary School," Adams...
tapinto.net
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.
A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
