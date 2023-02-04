Read full article on original website
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: Ube Ice Cream Sesame Waffle Cone Universal Orlando Mardi Gras
One of the best new menu items during Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando last year was anything with ube ice cream. Last year, this ice cream came in a waffle cone inside Universal Studios Florida and in a Mardi Gras milkshake at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. This year, both places offer similar sweet treats with this type of ice cream. However, the ube ice cream waffle cone version moved to the Sting Alley area of Universal Studios Florida where the Japan tent resides.
piratesandprincesses.net
Cursed Coconut Club Opens at Universal CityWalk Orlando (Plus a Word of Warning)
Mardi Gras season arrived at Universal Orlando on Feb. 4. The nighttime Mardi Gras parade began happening at Universal Studios Florida. Mardi Gras food and beverage sales hit high gear at the seasonal food and beverage tents. This year marks the first time Universal Orlando designed a Mardi Gras re-theme of the Red Coconut Club in CityWalk. The Cursed Coconut Club fits the pattern of creating a Tribute Store-like bar. However, this location presents some challenges for people wanting to enjoy this bar.
Inside the Magic
Classic Attraction Closes at Universal Studios in Orlando
A classic attraction at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, shut down a bit later than we first thought. There’s an absolutely insane amount of things to do and enjoy at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. From flying next to Harry Potter at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to saving the world with Optimus Prime and other Transformers, Guests are in for a wild day. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
piratesandprincesses.net
2023 Mardi Gras Parade Opening Night Universal Studios Florida
This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme is “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras.” Universal Orlando previously stated that this year’s parade would allow guests to catch beads by the handful. Based on our experience with opening night, this rings true. The new 2023 version of the parade happened on the opening night of Mardi Gras, Feb. 4.
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Romantic Restaurants in Orlando for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy a romantic meal with the one you love, and Orlando offers a variety of dining options to suit every taste and mood. Whether you’re looking for something adventurous and spicy, formal and traditional, or low-key and relaxed, these romantic restaurants in Orlando will make your Valentine’s Day a truly special experience.
allears.net
Universal’s Mardi Gras Is HERE and We’re Trying Some of the BEST Eats
We’re checking out everything there is to see and do at this yearly event — but most importantly, we’re trying all the food. Come with us to grab some of our favorite treats from this year’s celebrations!. You can check out the menus for this year’s...
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: Mardi Gras King Cake Voodoo Doughnut Signals New Season at Universal Orlando
Mardi Gras has begun at Universal Orlando. In typical fashion, Voodoo Doughnut created a new doughnut for the celebration at Universal Orlando Resort. This Mardi Gras doughnut looks understated when compared to a usual seasonal doughnut. The King Cake Doughnut does reflect the appearance of the King Cake served at Mardi Gras Festival booths during the event at Universal Orlando.
DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains a cornerstone of Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more.
Bay News 9
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades
The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
villages-news.com
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center
The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
Orlando Chocolate Shops You Need to Know About Before Valentine’s Day
Surprise your Valentine this February 14th with more than just a box of waxy drugstore chocolates. Show them you really care with fresh, locally-made treats from some of the finest chocolate purveyors in Orlando. Sweeten your Valentine's Day with a... The post Orlando Chocolate Shops You Need to Know About Before Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
