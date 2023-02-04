ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Matterhorn-Inspired Shirt Available at Disney Springs

We may not have Matterhorn Bobsleds at Walt Disney World, but we can still dress up like we’re visiting the Alps. A new Matterhorn-inspired shirt is now available at Disney Springs to match the previously released dress. Matterhorn Shirt – $64.99. The shirt is a green knit, with...
disneyfoodblog.com

A Jambalaya Hot Dog? Okay, Disney World, You’ve Got Our Attention…

What happens when two things that seemingly don’t go together are combined into one?. Disney’s newest snack, apparently! We’re on the hunt for NEW Disney World eats all the time here at DFB, and just when we thought we’d seen it all, Disney comes up with something that we just HAVE to try. So, come with us to try the latest take on a hot dog we spotted in Disney Springs!
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Disney World’s NEW Treat Is for a Specific Group of People

Valentine’s Day treats are starting to pop up around Disney World!. You can grab lots of different treats all over the park, including the resorts. We headed over to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to try a new almond cheesecake treat!. Over at Gasparilla Island Grill, you can grab...
disneyfoodblog.com

Run, Don’t Walk, to Disney Springs for a New Snack!

February is Black History month, and Disney World is going big for its Celebrate Soulfully event. That means we’re getting all kinds of DELICIOUS new foods to try throughout the resort. So far, we’ve had a Tiana-themed milkshake, a Creole Smoked Sausage Sandwich, a Banana Pudding Cheesecake, and more! There’s even more great food to be found, though, and we’re going to tell you about a new item available at Disney Springs!
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Inside the Magic

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Monorail System Remains Closed

The Walt Disney World Monorail system remains unavailable after initially going down last night. All lines of the Monorail are closed. Guests traveling from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom currently have to take a ferryboat or bus. Buses to EPCOT and resorts are also available. Signs direct...
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid

While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
disneyfanatic.com

Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort

When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
disneyfanatic.com

Influencer Causes Scene In Disney World Restaurant

It will be no surprise to many Walt Disney World Resort Guests or Disneyland Resort Guests to hear that social media influencers (such as TikTokers) have been irritating, inconveniencing, or sometimes downright harassing other people (including Disney staff like Cast Members) while filming content in the Disney Parks. Granted, there...
disneyfanatic.com

Guests Witness Adorable Theft In Disney Park

Many Walt Disney World Resort Guests already know that Disney Parks (and even Disney Resorts) are home to plenty of Florida wildlife, such as lizards, birds, rodents, snakes, and alligators (not to mention the animals that purposely inhabit in the Animal Kingdom). Some Disney World Guests find the viewing of...
