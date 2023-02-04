ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDL podcast: More Amish court dates in Ashland, a spelling bee & the journalistic process

By Nathan Hart, Report for America Corps Member
 2 days ago
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him

An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
beltmag.com

A Tale of Two Newspapers

Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
AKRON, OH
illinois.edu

217 Today: New Philadelphia designated as national park for being first town legally founded by an African American

With Medicaid pandemic protections ending March 31, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services predicts more than 300,000 residents could lose health insurance. Last year, a letter co-authored by a University of Illinois law professor was cited on the U.S. Senate floor during its debate on the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
akronohiomoms.com

FREE Prom Dresses for Akron, Ohio Girls at Princess Night Project

Hey moms! I want to share a wonderful opportunity for the high school girls in our community. Altrusa International of Akron is hosting their annual Princess Night Project, where girls can choose the prom dress of their dreams for FREE!. This year’s event is taking place on March 11th at...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain residents rally to support daughter of Rosemary Santiago

LORAIN – Community members organized a charity dinner to raise money for Anjelina Rodriguez, the 18-year-old daughter of Rosemary Santiago. The 60-year-old Santiago was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing a four lane road on Jan. 19 and Rodriguez was left to begin building her life on her own.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
wakr.net

A Massive Drug Bust in Cleveland Featured

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force announced a massive drug bust stemming from warrants issued in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week. Law enforcement seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl and other drugs. Officials say the net amount of fentanyl seized is valued at $5.2 million and is enough to kill 20 million people.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.
OHIO STATE

