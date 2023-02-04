Fort Worth Rodeo Crowd Serenades Randy Travis With His Own 1987 Hit, ‘Forever And Ever, Amen’

It’s hard not to sing along to Randy Travis .

When “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “Deeper Than The Holler,” or “On The Other Hand” come through the speakers, it’s just a guarantee.

But earlier this week in Texas, a crowd serenaded Randy Travis with the lyrics to his hit “Forever And Ever, Amen” in the most ultimate sing-along of all time.

Back in 2013, Randy suffered a severe stroke and was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that effects speaking abilities and communicative expression. Because of this, Randy doesn’t grace crowds with his appearance all that often, but his sheer will in battling the diagnosis for the last decade is inspiring to see.

But earlier this week, Randy Travis showed up for a recent Rodeo and Fort Worth Stock Show, and as he and his wife enjoyed the event a familiar song began playing during intermission… Randy’s own “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

Written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz, the song was featured on Travis’ iconic 1987 Always & Forever album, with “Forever and Ever, Amen” being the lead single from the project.

The song kept the singer’s hot streak going, marking his third number one single in the ’80s on the Hot Country Singles charts.

“Forever and Ever, Amen” forever etched Travis’ name in the country music history books, as it was the first single to stay at number one for three straight weeks since Johnny Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love” back in 1980.

Back to the rodeo…

Every person in the arena began to belt the song, even his wife Mary, while Randy watched from a suite above the crowd in awe.

And the joy on his face, even without his ability to communicate, speaks volumes.

I couldn’t help but tear up watching the video footage, so consider yourself fairly warned.

♥️ Randy Travis. #rodeo #pbr #countrymusic @fwssr @pbr @dickies

♬ original sound – Lindsey Jensen