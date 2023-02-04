ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Sporting News

Tottenham vs. Man City final score, highlights and analysis as record-breaker Kane sinks Guardiola's men again

Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer as he gave his team a hard-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg capitalised upon a dreadful error from Rodri to tee up Kane for his 267th goal in Tottenham colours, moving him one clear of the great Jimmy Greaves on the all-time list. It was also Kane's 200th Premier League goal and did neighbours Arsenal a favour in the race for this season's title.
FOX Sports

Weston McKennie makes Premier League debut for Leeds United

U.S. Men's National team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on Sunday. Leeds United fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who got a 14th-minute goal from Wales forward Brennan Johnson. McKennie entered as a substitute for the club, which he said he felt had very strong...
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
FOX Sports

Lazio held at Serie A struggler Verona to 1-1

MILAN (AP) — Lazio was held at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona to 1-1 on Monday to hamper its hopes of consolidating its place in the top four in Serie A in a tight race for the Champions League spots. Cyril Ngonge scored his first goal for Verona on his first...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park

Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
FOX Sports

Struggling Hoffenheim fires André Breitenreiter as coach

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Struggling Hoffenheim fired André Breitenreiter as coach on Monday after seven months in charge and a run of nine Bundesliga games without a win. Hoffenheim hasn’t won since beating last-place Schalke in the league and then the cup in mid-October. Breitenreiter’s last game...
Yardbarker

Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.

