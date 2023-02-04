Lakers, Suns, Mavericks have Kyrie Irving trade interest, but hesitant to commit to contract: Report

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Nets is now in doubt, once again, after the All-Star reportedly requested a trade on Friday afternoon.

If Irving’s wish is granted, and he is dealt before next week’s trade deadline, who would be willing to take on the controversial player who is due for a new contract this summer?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers and Suns have already expressed interest, while the Mavericks are expected to follow suit.

Irving’s ties to Los Angeles stretch back to this past offseason, when there were rumors of a trade to reunite Irving and LeBron James, but a deal never materialized. Since then, James has remained open about his intrigue regarding another team-up with Irving, but according to Wojnarowski, both the Lakers and Mavericks are hesitant to offer Irving a contract, given his repeated tendencies to cause headaches.

The three interested teams are also reportedly unsure of offering “significant trade assets” for Irving, who is averaging 27.1 points per game but has continued to be a source of drama for the Nets, whether it be sitting out the bulk of a season due to a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, or promoting a video containing anti-Semitic material.

If Irving is traded before the deadline, whoever acquires him would be able to sign Irving to a two-year, $78.6 million contract extension. Irving is currently making $36.9 million.

