Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for runaway teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrest a man for kidnapping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: 1 person arrested in shooting near Warsaw Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL

