WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for a stabbing on Whitefall Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing from Saturday morning on Whitefall Drive. Police said they responded to the 7000 block Whitefall Drive at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a stabbing. Authorities said they discovered a victim with a...
Mobile police looking for runaway teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager. Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area […]
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrest a man for kidnapping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man on Saturday afternoon for kidnapping his girlfriend. Police said they responded to Grelot Road at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a reported kidnapping on Saturday. Authorities said they discovered that the victims boyfriend was armed with a firearm and forced her...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: 1 person arrested in shooting near Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
19-year-old dead after train hits SUV in Atmore Sunday night: Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Atmore Police Department, a 19-year-old is dead after a train hit his vehicle Sunday night. Officers said they responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Ave., in reference to a vehicle being struck […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
1 arrested for alleged shooting on W. Scott Street Sunday, 2 injured: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people on W. Scott Street on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Marcus Alexander Toler, 27, was charged with battery and two counts of attempted homicide. Deputies said on Feb. 5, they responded to 3415 W. Scott Street […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
WPMI
"Murdered for only trying to be a good father" Mobile family speaks out after shooting
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — A local family is heartbroken and calling for a change after their loved one was shot and killed Friday night. The victim, 20-year-old Zycorreyan Harris was killed in Semmes after his family says he was trying to get his baby from his child's mother. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old killed in collision with a train in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Atmore PD said a 19-year-old was killed after his vehicle was struck by a train on Sunday night. Police said they responded to the railroad crossing at Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a vehicle struck. Officers...
Victim suffering life-threatening injury after alleged stabbing, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials said they arrested a woman after she stabbed a person, leaving them with a life-threatening injury. According to officials, officers were called to the 7000 block of Whitefall Drive, near Old Pascagoula Road, for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
ssrnews.com
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of capital murder in Birdville drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday delivered an across-the-board win to a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting, finding him not guilty of capital murder and several related charges. Myles Amari Caples, 22, was the second man to go on trial for the death of Justin Mooney...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
