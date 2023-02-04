ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Vernon, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

ISP-Versailles Investigating Officer Involved Shooting

The incident took place Friday afternoon near North Vernon. (North Vernon, Ind.) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. According to detectives with ISP-Versailles Post, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 block of West County Road 175 North on Friday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on Devin C. Lark.
NORTH VERNON, IN
wbiw.com

ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment

BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest in Batesville

The incident took place Monday morning on Interstate 74. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person was arrested on multiple charges following a road rage incident in Ripley and Dearborn counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday when Indiana State Police received a report of a road rage...
BATESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Driver killed after Monday crash involving dump truck

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County. Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified

Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

ISP: Man dies after crash along highway in southeastern Indiana

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Monday. It happened around 8 a.m. when Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County, Indiana. According to the initial investigation, ISP said a driver, identified as...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Random alcohol and drug screening leads to arrest after man swaps urine

BEDFORD – An Indiana Department of Corrections Parole Officer arrested 41-year-old Christopher Wade, of Bedford, on Feb. 1 after Wade used someone else’s urine during a random alcohol and drug test in the restroom of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Wade is required as part of his...
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say. Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
MARION COUNTY, IN

