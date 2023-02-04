Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
ISP-Versailles Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
The incident took place Friday afternoon near North Vernon. (North Vernon, Ind.) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. According to detectives with ISP-Versailles Post, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to an address in the 4000 block of West County Road 175 North on Friday afternoon to serve an arrest warrant on Devin C. Lark.
WISH-TV
Mitchell police officer remains in hospital after shootout in violent traffic stop
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — A day after a city police officer and a sheriff’s deputy were shot during an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, which left the suspect dead, one remained hospitalized. Of the two police officers who were shot, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades...
wbiw.com
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
WISH-TV
ISP: 2 police officers shot, suspect dead in Lawrence County
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — Two police officers were stable with serious injuries and a suspect was dead after a Sunday police shooting during a traffic stop in Lawrence County, Indiana State Police say. During the stop about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Road 37, a...
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest in Batesville
The incident took place Monday morning on Interstate 74. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person was arrested on multiple charges following a road rage incident in Ripley and Dearborn counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday when Indiana State Police received a report of a road rage...
Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
WISH-TV
Family to sue after IMPD officers shot man in his grandmother’s driveway
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A family on Monday demanded three Indianapolis police officers be held accountable after the shooting of a 24-year-old man asleep in a car in his grandmother’s driveway before dawn on New Year’s Day. Anthony Maclin says he fell asleep in the car outside...
WLKY.com
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
Fox 19
Driver killed after Monday crash involving dump truck
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Ripley County man is dead following an early Monday crash in southern Decatur County. Noah Seals, 26, of Osgood, Indiana, died at the scene of the crash on US-421, according to Indiana State Police. Around 8 a.m. Monday, Seals was driving southbound on the...
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
WLWT 5
ISP: Man dies after crash along highway in southeastern Indiana
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana Monday. It happened around 8 a.m. when Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County, Indiana. According to the initial investigation, ISP said a driver, identified as...
IMPD investigating deadly stabbing on Indy's far east side
IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.
3 killed, 9 injured in weekend violence across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and nine others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 7 injured. Near...
wbiw.com
Random alcohol and drug screening leads to arrest after man swaps urine
BEDFORD – An Indiana Department of Corrections Parole Officer arrested 41-year-old Christopher Wade, of Bedford, on Feb. 1 after Wade used someone else’s urine during a random alcohol and drug test in the restroom of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department. Wade is required as part of his...
WISH-TV
Osgood man dies in crash on US 421 southeast of Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Osgood man died in a Monday morning crash of his car and a dump truck on U.S. 421 in southeastern Decatur County, Indiana State Police say. Noah Seals, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze car southbound, crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck. Patrick Stroud, 38, Vevay, was driving the 2016 Mack dump truck northbound; he suffered minor injuries that were treated at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
