WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Seasons 52
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Tasty Takeout is Seasons 52. They’re located at 8650 Keystone Crossing. You can find out more information by visiting their website!
WISH-TV
Gillespie Florists: Flowers for your Valentine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roses are red, violets are blue, Gillespie Florists has the flowers for you! 💐. The owner of the flower shop, Sarah Gillespie, joined Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few floral arrangements for that special person this Valentine’s Day!. You can order a...
WISH-TV
KJ Today + Artist Rich Hardesty: Who Rescued Who?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A huge event is coming up to benefit the Speedway Animal Rescue. It’s called “Who Rescued Who?”. The event is happened at 6 p.m. Saturday at Speedway American Legion. KJ Today, a kitty correspondent, and performer Rich Hardesty joined Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share more!...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Opera Cabaret at Union 50
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want to surprise that special someone with a night of romance and music, you don’t want to miss out on the Opera Cabaret in Indianapolis. The event is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2023, at Union 50. Tickets include a three-course meal with an entrée of choice, a complimentary glass of wine, and a live musical theater from the Indianapolis Opera.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” it’s “Poop Week.”. Kayla Sullivan reported live from her home as she investigated what she thinks is a possible number two situation. Take a look.
WISH-TV
Penn & Teller present ‘The Foolers’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you believe in magic? ✨. Penn & Teller will be presenting “The Foolers” four master magicians show, paying homage to the classic magic of Penn & Teller!. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Clowes Memorial...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
WISH-TV
Pet Pals TV: Pit Mix Fix
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Hanna Mordoh was joined by Rhiannon Johns from Pet Friendly Services. To learn more, please watch the video above.
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
ballstatedailynews.com
Amy’s Pet Spa opens in Muncie to pamper your pet
On the corner of South Cherry and West Adams, husky howls and barking can be heard in the air, though usually only for a few minutes. On that corner in downtown Muncie, sits Amy’s Pet Spa. Owner Amy Shears has been busy since she opened in November 2022, and...
WISH-TV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!
Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
WISH-TV
Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur
For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts. We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
cbs4indy.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
WISH-TV
Community Link: Amplifying women’s voices
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by professional speaker, educator, and author Angel Henry to talk about how she’s amplifying women’s voices through her book “Dents in the Ceiling.”
WISH-TV
Celebrating Black History – History of Lockefield Gardens
Lockefield Gardens is located in the heart of downtown, just across from IUPUI. It now serves as apartments, but at one point it was a vibrant community for African Americans in the city.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
