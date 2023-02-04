GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO