Daily Delivery: Jacob Pullen's jersey will hang in the rafters and here's a way to get it done
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
1350kman.com
Wesley Fair learning to play with intelligence, not only athleticism
While playing high school football at Wichita Collegiate, Wesley Fair admits that he was able to survive simply by being a better athlete than everybody else on the football field. He didn’t need to have a mastery of football intelligence to be the most impactful player because he was that much better than everybody else on the field most Friday nights.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas faces tough test vs. Big 12 rival Texas in showdown of top-10 teams
The Big 12 is the nation's best college basketball conference, according to the NET, KenPom.com and BartTorvik.com. It's a monster that could put as much as 80% of its 10 members in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Texas will be one of them. Kansas will be, too. In fact, the Longhorns...
Kansas State football unveils new indoor practice facility
Kansas State football formally opened the Shamrock Practice Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers university president Richard Linton, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and athletic director Gene Taylor on February 4, 2023.
Now That’s Rural: Lucas Boss, Performance Sports
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Well, maybe there wasn’t an ad that said exactly that, but when a former school building and gymnasium came for sale in his area, one young man saw the opportunity to create a sports training facility that would serve young people across the region.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Emporia, KS
Emporia is a city in east-central Kansas. It is the county seat of Lyon County and the principal city of the Emporia Micropolitan Statistical Area. The town was founded in 1857 and named after the ancient city of Emporia. It is also home to Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. The population was 24,009 at the 2021 census.
Dueling Pianos rock the Barrel House on Saturday night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Dueling Pianos entertained patrons at The Happy Basset Barrel House Saturday night. Heartland dueling pianos entertains their audience with classic songs from the 60’s & 70’s as well as music from present day. Everything they play on their pianos is by requests from the audience. Click here for more stories on […]
WIBW
Restaurants coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center is upgrading its services to bring new offerings to Topekans as 2023 begins. The events center announced on January 13, 2023, that the center will expand its services to include more food and beverage options. On Monday, the venue said it is installing several new restaurants as concessions for visitors attending events.
WIBW
Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
lawrencekstimes.com
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
WIBW
First black-owned flower shop opens in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A black-owned flower shop has made its debut in Topeka just ahead of Valentine’s Day and in time for Black History Month. Breezy Designs by Shirls, owned by Shirley Wright, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, officially opening the shop. The venue has flower and plant...
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
Emporia gazette.com
Spaghetti fundraiser supports Emporia Children's Choir
A steady crowd came out to support the Emporia Children's Choir and enjoy a plate of spaghetti at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Sunday afternoon. The meal, held at 1508 W. 12th Ave., included spaghetti, salad, bread and an array of homemade desserts. All donations supported the Emporia Children's Choir. The...
Topeka church prepares teachers for the spring semester
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is helping out teachers in the community with schools starting out the second semester. School supplies are essential for the success of students, but many forget teachers need those supplies as well. Saturday, Fellowship Hi-Crest Church in Topeka held a free school resource drive for teachers in the area. […]
KVOE
Two people escape serious injury after pair of deer hit near Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia service exit
Two Canadians escaped serious injury after a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia on Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7:45 pm near the Emporia service exit, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Peter Funk Guenter of Altona, Manitoba, was northbound when at least three deer jumped over the center barrier wall. The SUV hit at least two of the deer.
WIBW
Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society. The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture. People may...
KVOE
Emporia Police confirms shots fired investigation in south-central Emporia
Emporia Police officers have confirmed Monday morning’s investigation near downtown stems from an alleged shots fired incident before sunrise. In fact, Police Investigations Capt. Lisa Hayes says there were “multiple” shots fired in the south-central part of Emporia early Monday. Thankfully, nobody was hit, but at least one parked car was hit and damaged.
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
KVOE
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
