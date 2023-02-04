ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' offensive struggles resurface in loss to Suns

By Ezekiel Telemaco
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOHg1_0kcVQ6NN00

After the Celtics seemingly got back on track in a pair of wins over the Lakers and Nets, some of their recent offensive struggles returned Friday night in a 106-94 loss to Phoenix at TD Garden.

Despite not having Devin Booker, the Suns stepped up and shot 37.5 percent from three as a team and shut down Jayson Tatum, who was 3-for-15 from the field and 3-of-10 from three-point range. Tatum finished the game with 20 points thanks to 11 made free throws, but this was arguably one of the worst performances we have seen from Tatum all year.

Jaylen Brown was 9-for-21 from the field, 3-of-12 from the three-point line, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Brown finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Jays as a duo shot 33 percent from the field and 27 percent from three. The Celtics didn’t get enough offense from the guys behind them either. Derrick White (19 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (12) were the only other double-digit scorers. Forwards Robert Williams (6), Al Horford (3) and Grant Williams (0) combined for just nine points despite all playing over 20 minutes.

Friday marked the third time in the last six games that the Celtics have been held under 100 points.

When asked about the loss, Brown said, "Phoenix seemed like they wanted it more than us and they came out and won, and just seemed like we were going through the motions.”

When asked if he was disappointed with the loss, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said, "Not really disappointed. We can't be inconsistent in how we execute. That's all. Phoenix does a great job managing the game with their offense and ability to execute, and we had spurts throughout the game where we gave up runs and didn't manage it well.”

The Suns played with great chemistry. Four of their five starters scored double digits, and four players who played off the bench in a short rotation provided 35 additional points.

Mikal Bridges led the Suns in scoring with 25 points. Bridges was 9-of-20 from the field and 7-of-7 from the line. Chris Paul finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. DeAndre Ayton was 9-of-13 from the field and finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

It doesn’t help that the Celtics had 16 turnovers, which contributed to an additional 16 points scored by Phoenix.

Marcus Smart being hurt is a significant factor in the turnover problem and winning in general. This season, when Smart doesn’t play, the Celtics are 8-5 for a .615 winning percentage. When Smart plays, the Celtics are 29-11 for a .725 winning percentage.

Friday’s loss isn’t any reason to panic. However, the C’s need to become more consistent and have some other guys step up if they’re going to overcome the nagging injury bug.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Suns Insider Puts Majority of Trade Rumors to Rest

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to eventually offload power forward Jae Crowder via trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline after months of rumors and whispers surrounding where his future rests. Nearly every player in the NBA has seemingly been somehow tied to the Suns thanks to Crowder's availability and...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Mikal Bridges Leads Suns To Surprise Win vs. Celtics

During the Friday night NBA slate, Devin Booker watched his Phoenix Suns teammates achieve a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics from the sidelines. Regarding his return timetable, Booker said he was “rounding third.” He hasn’t played since sustaining a groin injury on Christmas. The Suns defeated...
BOSTON, MA
dcnewsnow.com

Suns’ Devin Booker Expected Back Tuesday After Injury

The guard has been dealing with a left groin strain suffered on Christmas Day. The Suns announced that guard Devin Booker is “expected to play” on Tuesday night vs. the Nets. Booker hasn’t played since Christmas Day due to a left groin strain he suffered, only playing four...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Pascal Siakam’s Raptors Achieve Comeback Win vs. Grizzlies

During the Sunday NBA slate, the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-103, thanks to 19 points from Pascal Siakam. The Grizzlies played without star Ja Morant due to right wrist soreness — leaving them without their closer. Jaren Jackson Jr. missed a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game in a pivotal moment.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

B/R Predicts Suns Won't Trade First-Round Pick at Deadline

Despite rumors swirling that the Phoenix Suns will look to be buyers at the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, that may not be the case after all. In a Bleacher Report article by Dan Favale going over one trade deadline prediction for every NBA team, the prediction made about the Suns may get some fans frustrated.
PHOENIX, AZ
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy