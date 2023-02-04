ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Timeline of events in the case of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkN4b_0kcVQ2qT00

Nicola Bulley’s family and friends have questioned a police theory that the missing dog walker fell in a river.

The search for mother-of-two has now run for more than a week.

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the dog walker fell in the river.

She said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.”

Here is a timeline of events.

– January 27

The 45-year-old dropped her daughters, aged six and nine, off at school in the morning before walking her dog, Willow , in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police have said the mortgage adviser, from nearby Inskip, had been walking along a path beside the River Wyre just before 9am.

She was seen by a dog walker who knew her at around 8.50am, and their pets interacted briefly before they parted ways, according to the force.

At 8.53am, Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am.

She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.

By 9.30am, Ms Bulley’s Teams call had ended, but her phone stayed connected to the call.

Approximately five minutes later, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.

At 10.50am, Ms Bulley’s family and the school attended by her children were told about her disappearance.

Lancashire Constabulary launched an investigation into Ms Bulley’s whereabouts on the same day and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

– January 28

Lancashire Constabulary deployed drones, helicopters and police search dogs as part of the major missing person operation.

They were assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team.

– January 29

Local residents held a meeting at the village hall to organise a search for Ms Bulley at 10.30am on Sunday, according to reports from The Mirror, and around 100 people joined the search.

Police urged volunteers to exercise caution, describing the river and its banks as “extremely dangerous” and saying that activity in these areas presented “a genuine risk to the public”.

– January 30

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Constabulary said police were “keeping a really open mind about what could have happened”, and that they were not treating Ms Bulley’s disappearance as suspicious.

– January 31

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a potential witness, a man who had been walking a small white fluffy dog near the River Wyre at the time of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Her family released a statement saying they had been “overwhelmed by the support” in their community, and that her daughters were “desperate to have their mummy back home safe”.

– February 1

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, spoke to The Mirror about the “horror” they faced over the possibility of never seeing her again.

Her father told the newspaper: “We just dread to think we will never see her again, if the worst came to the worst and she was never found, how will we deal with that for the rest of our lives.”

– February 2

Lancashire Constabulary spoke with a second witness who they had identified with the help of the public using CCTV but they told police they did not have any further information to aid their inquiry.

Officers from the North West Police Underwater and Marine support unit searched the area close to where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was found, while police divers scoured the River Wyre.

Meanwhile, Ms Bulley’s family appealed to the public for help tracing her.

Speaking with Sky News, her sister Louise Cunningham said: “There has got to be somebody who knows something and all we are asking is, no matter how small or big, if there is anything you remember that doesn’t seem right, then please reach out to the police.

“Get in touch and get my sister back.”

Ms Bulley’s father said his family hoped their interview would “spark a light” that would lead to her being found.

– February 3

Lancashire Police said they were working on the hypothesis that Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre.

Ms Riley urged against speculation, but said it was “possible” that an “issue” with Ms Bulley’s dog may have led her to the water’s edge.

She urged the public to look out for items of clothing Ms Bulley was last seen wearing, and gave an extensive list.

Ms Bulley’s friends also shared heartfelt appeals via television interviews, including Emma White, who told the BBC that Ms Bulley’s daughters were continually asking where she was.

– February 4

Ms Bulley’s friend, Emma White, casts doubt on the police theory that she fell into a river, telling Sky News it was based on “limited information”.

She said: “When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis, surely we need this factual evidence.

“That’s what the family and all of us are holding on to, that we are sadly no further on than last Friday.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nicola Bulley - latest news: Conspiracy theories ‘hampering search’ as partner ‘distraught’

Speculation, guesswork and “people descending upon St Michael's on Wyre” is “hampering” the search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, and “causing inordinate distress” to her family, a local MP has warned.A private underwater rescue group has joined the search on its 11th day at the request of Ms Bulley’s family, with founder Paul Faulding pledging that his sonar equipment will be able to confirm or dispell the current police theory that the missing dog walker fell into the River Wyre within days.“If Nicola is in there, we will find her. If she’s there, our sonar will pick her up...
The Independent

Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD

A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
The Independent

Images released showing missing dog walker on day she disappeared

Images of Nicola Bulley have been released showing the mother-of-two leaving her home on the day she vanished. One of the 45-year-old’s friends released the doorbell camera capture as the desperate search for the missing dog walker continues. Ms Bulley was last seen more than a week ago, walking her dog Willow in Lancashire. Police are working on the theory she fell into the River Wyre.New CCTV pictures, captured by her Ring camera on 27 January, show Ms Bulley loading her car outside her home before driving her two children to school.She is seen wearing a long dark coat...
The Independent

Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother

A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
CBS News

Man arrested after woman, 6 children found living in wine cellar

Austrian police said Monday they arrested a 54-year-old man after he attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they found him living illegally in a private wine cellar in northeastern Austria with a woman and six young children.Police in the Austrian province of Lower Austria were still trying to determine the identity of six children, who were from 7 months to 5 years old.Neighbors in Obritz, a small town near the Czech border, alerted local authorities last week that there was a family living illegally in a local wine cellar."Residents sometimes heard children's voices in the basement," the town's...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: Private search company ‘confident’ they’ll find missing mother

A private search and recovery team is “confident” that they will find missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley if she has fallen into the River Wyre.Specialist Group International began trawling the water on Monday, 6 February, using state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the area it is feared the 45-year-old may have fallen into.The mortgage adviser has been missing since Friday, 27 January. She vanished whilst walking her dog along the riverside.“We’re going to work our hardest. We’ll probably be working under darkness tonight,” Peter Faulding, the search company’s chief executive, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerials of River Wyre where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen inNicola Bulley: Private underwater search team begin trawling River WyreNicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre
The Independent

Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex

A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy