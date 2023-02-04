Read full article on original website
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
24hip-hop.com
Who Is Slim ReallyTrapp & What’s His Music Like
Slim ReallyTrapp is an upcoming recording artist from Seattle, Washington. He’s making noise in his city and is authentic with his music, standing out from many. He can take a beat and mold it into a story that’s captivating and relatable. He tells a story of a young man growing up in a world that’s not always tailored for, but still finding a way to navigate through it.
seattlerefined.com
Beautiful bars you'll want to visit in Seattle
Seattle has plenty of amazing spots to visit, depending on your mood: sports bars, tapas bars, dive bars, you name it. But this article is dedicated to the most beautiful bars in Seattle. Treat yourself to memorable cocktails and spirits while immersed in a stunning setting suited for main character energy.
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
myedmondsnews.com
Beloved Orca sculpture returns to Edmonds
More than 200 people gathered at the Salish Sea Brewing Company’s Boathouse Tap Room Sunday evening to be part of a gala celebration marking the return of what is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community – artist John Hurley’s driftwood Orca.
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
seattlerefined.com
Help Tackle Hunger with us and our partner BECU!
BECU has partnered with KOMO News and Seattle Refined to Tackle Hunger! Our host Gaard Swanson met up with BECU's Gloria Dixon, Director of Philanthropy to learn why giving back to the community is so important to them. BECU has been around since 1935, when some Boeing employees pooled their...
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
wallyhood.org
Whatever Happened to Hashtag and Stone Way Cafe?
If you’ve been a resident of Wallingford for more than a few years, you have likely stepped foot into or at least seen two very popular and beloved retail spots: Hashtag and Stone Way Café on the 3500 block on Stone Way. Both locations closed in 2020 and...
matadornetwork.com
7 Seattle Parks Not To Miss on Your 2023 PNW Trip
Seattle, Washington, is a city known for its natural beauty, and one of the best ways to experience it is by strolling through (or hiking through) one of the many parks scattered throughout the city. Thanks to nearby mountains and miles of waterfront access Seattle parks offer a wide range of recreational activities, and many boast incredible mountain or water views. Some of the best Seattle parks are on the shores of Puget Sound, while others sit closer to mountains and forested lakes.
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
thepopverse.com
We have a Hulk! Watch Mark Ruffalo's spotlight panel live from Emerald City Comic Con 2023
It's a big green theme on Sunday March 5, as the green-themed Emerald City Comic Con plays host to the sometimes-green-skinned Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. The actor is doing signings, photo ops, and conversations with fans on March 4 and 5 of the convention, and on Sunday morning is taking part in an hour-long conversation with Popverse's Veronica Valencia on the Main Stage of the Seattle Convention Center.
seattlerefined.com
Hello Robin: Serving fresh-baked cookies at U Village and Capitol Hill
Robin Wehl Martin has baked hundreds of thousands of cookies; and yet, every so often, she still has a "pinch me" moment when she sees just how many people enjoy her sweet treats. "It makes me really happy," said Wehl Martin. "When you have something you love and people love...
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OnlyInYourState
Washington Has A Brand New Chutes And Ladders Themed Playground And You Can Actually Play The Game
Think about the board games you played as a child. A few might come to mind – Candyland, Hi-Ho Cherry-O, and the classic game of tunnels and slides, Chutes and Ladders. When you see the brightly-colored boxes on the store shelves, they might stir up fond memories of rainy days spent playing for hours. You might even play those same games with your own children. But did you know that Kent, Washington is home to a life-size Chutes and Ladders-theme playground? If not, you need to check out West Fenwick Park, where the colorful game board comes to life creating fun memories for a whole new generation of children.
