Read full article on original website
Related
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Putin Ally Challenges Ukraine's Zelenskyy For Aerial Duel: 'If You Have The Will, We Will Meet In The Skies'
The head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an aerial duel over Bakhmut. What Happened: Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Monday, shared a cockpit video and said he was on a fighter jet that had bombed Bakhmut — which has turned into an epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Comments / 0