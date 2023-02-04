ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Your wallet may feel a pinch when buying produce

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — Remember the COVID-19 pandemic where quarantining and zoom where the top trends? Well, 2023 may see a different trend and it is at the grocery store. “Our cost have been increased anywhere from 10 to 25 percent. And so, we have to pass all that cost on to our customers. We have tried to minimize it as much as possible but we are in that range.” Said crossroads farm’s Sarah Banorden Morrow.
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 49 Park-N-Ride closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

Lawrenceville, Pa — The Park-N-Ride on Route 49 will be closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a tree removal project, PennDOT says. A contractor for the Army Corps of Engineers will be removing a tree adjacent to the Park-N-Ride on Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Binghamton Pond-Fest set to close

The Binghamton Pond-Fest will be coming to a close on Feb. 5. Now entering its third week, the annual festival hosts a series of games at Chenango Valley State Park's mechanically refrigerated outdoor pond. On Thursday, the festival was forced to shutter its doors early due to cold temperatures, but has now returned in full steam.
WETM 18 News

Crystal City PBA raising funds for new police K9 unit

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Crystal City Police Benevolent Association is raising funds from the public to help bring back a valuable tool to the police force that the City of Corning hasn’t had in decades. In an announcement sent out by the PBA, they are trying to reach an $80,000 goal to fully fund […]
CORNING, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Mail truck and car collide in Homer accident (Photos Included)

A mail truck and a car collided in an accident on Route 13 in the town of Homer late Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Homer Fire Department, two individuals involved in the accident sustained injuries. TLC Ambulance performed a medical assessment of the individuals and handled further medical treatment.
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

$5K reward for info on 2011 Wysox missing woman case

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County. The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Temperatures Drop, The Humane Society Emphasizes Animal Safety

The Southern Tier is facing dangerously cold temperatures, which can be especially hazardous for household pets and stray animals. The Broome County Humane Society says frostbite is among the biggest concerns for animals amid the cold weather. Residents are reminded to bring outdoor cats inside and to keep walks with dogs short.

